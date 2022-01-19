Simple test to find out if your food grains are adulterated with poisonous dhatura seeds

Adulteration in food is a common problem that makes everyday food items unfit for consumption. Thus, you need to be mindful before consuming adulterated food grains , as they can have adverse impacts on your health.

To protect everyone from such harmful food items, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regularly shares quick and effective tests to check for adulteration in regularly-consumed foods. As such, it once again shared a test to detect the presence of dhatura seeds in food grains.

Dhatura, commonly used in religious rituals, is toxic for consumption and may lead to food poisoning. Therefore, it’s unfit for eating and must be removed from food grains immediately.

How to detect adulteration?

Here’s a simple test to check for dhatura adulteration in foodgrains, according to FSSAI.

*Take a small quantity of food grains on a glass plate.

*Closely examine for blackish-brown seeds with flat edges called dhatura.

*The unadulterated food grains will not have any dhatura seeds.

*The adulterated food grains will have dhatura seeds.

Have you tested your food grains yet?

