From carrots to almonds: These vitamin-rich foods are good for your eyes

Be it televisions, mobiles or laptops, screens are unavoidable. And in this age where you can’t escape from looking at a screen, getting your eyes strained is a common thing. To take the stress off and help you maintain healthy eyes, a well-balanced diet is key.
Foods that include a range of vitamins, nutrients, and minerals, and antioxidants, can help you keep your eyes fit and in top form. Here’s a list of foods you can bank on for good eyes.
Fish
Fish, particularly salmon, can be a great choice when it comes to eye health. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, it can help in maintaining a healthy retina. They can also help prevent dry eyes.
Eggs
Egg yolks contain vitamin A, lutein, zeaxanthin, and zinc, which are all important for eye health. While Vitamin A protects the cornea, lutein and zeaxanthin lower the chance of getting serious eye conditions like age-related macular degeneration and cataracts.
Carrots
Like egg yolks, carrots have vitamin A and also beta-carotene which help the surface of the eye and can also help prevent eye infections and other eye conditions like dry eyes.
Almonds
Almonds are rich in vitamin E that can help prevent age-related macular degeneration as well as cataracts.
Oranges
Oranges and other citrus fruit contain vitamin C, which is important for the health of the eye. The vitamin, found mainly in fresh fruits and vegetables, contributes to healthy blood vessels in your eyes.
