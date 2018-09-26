From carrots to almonds: These vitamin-rich foods are good for your eyes

Foods that are good for your eyes. (Source: File Photo) Foods that are good for your eyes. (Source: File Photo)

Be it televisions, mobiles or laptops, screens are unavoidable. And in this age where you can’t escape from looking at a screen, getting your eyes strained is a common thing. To take the stress off and help you maintain healthy eyes, a well-balanced diet is key.

Foods that include a range of vitamins, nutrients, and minerals, and antioxidants, can help you keep your eyes fit and in top form. Here’s a list of foods you can bank on for good eyes.

Fish

Fish, particularly salmon, can be a great choice when it comes to eye health. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, it can help in maintaining a healthy retina. They can also help prevent dry eyes.

A piece of fish or two is all you need for maintaining healthy eyes. (Source: File Photo) A piece of fish or two is all you need for maintaining healthy eyes. (Source: File Photo)

Eggs

Egg yolks contain vitamin A, lutein, zeaxanthin, and zinc, which are all important for eye health. While Vitamin A protects the cornea, lutein and zeaxanthin lower the chance of getting serious eye conditions like age-related macular degeneration and cataracts.

Eggs are an excellent food for the eye. (Source: File Photo) Eggs are an excellent food for the eye. (Source: File Photo)

Carrots

Like egg yolks, carrots have vitamin A and also beta-carotene which help the surface of the eye and can also help prevent eye infections and other eye conditions like dry eyes.

Carrots have a reputation when it comes to foods that are good for the eyes. (Source: File photo) Carrots have a reputation when it comes to foods that are good for the eyes. (Source: File photo)

Almonds

Almonds are rich in vitamin E that can help prevent age-related macular degeneration as well as cataracts.

Rich in vitamin E, almonds are great for your eyes. (Source: File Photo) Rich in vitamin E, almonds are great for your eyes. (Source: File Photo)

Oranges

Oranges and other citrus fruit contain vitamin C, which is important for the health of the eye. The vitamin, found mainly in fresh fruits and vegetables, contributes to healthy blood vessels in your eyes.

Vitamin C found in oranges are good for the health of the eye. (Source: FilePhoto) Vitamin C found in oranges are good for the health of the eye. (Source: FilePhoto)

