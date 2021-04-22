scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 22, 2021
Latest news

‘Treat this as an ambulance, please don’t misuse it’: Zomato launches priority delivery for COVID emergencies

Prioritising would mean that the order will be considered early in the queue and will be assigned the quickest delivery possible by assigning the 'fastest rider' based on the route and location.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 22, 2021 7:10:42 pm
zomato, zomato food deliveries, COVID 19 Emergencies, zomato app features, indianexpress.com, deepinder goyal, covid 19 emergency food delivery, indianexpress,These emergency orders will be contactless. (Source: Deepinder Goyal/Twitter)

Joining in the countless efforts of people from across the country to help those affected by the pandemic, a food delivery and restaurant aggregator has now rolled out a new feature on Apple and Andriod devices to enable users to mark food orders as ‘COVID-19 emergency’. Zomato’s founder Deepinder Goyal shared the news on Twitter.

“Today, along with thousands of our restaurant partners, we just rolled out a “priority delivery for covid emergencies” feature on the Zomato app. This feature will allow our customers to mark *This order is related to a COVID-19 emergency* option during checkout,” he mentioned.

Prioritising would mean that the order will be considered early in the queue and will be assigned the quickest delivery possible by the ‘fastest rider’ based on the route and location.

However, Goyal appealed to users to not misuse the feature.

These orders will also get dedicated customer support. These emergency orders will be contactless, which means they’ll be prepaid, and deliveries will be contactless. The update is now available on the Zomato app for orders from restaurants that have signed up for these emergency food orders. Users will have the “This order is related to a COVID-19 emergency” option available on the order page, which they simply have to check.

“At Zomato, we will prioritise these orders by providing fastest rider assignment, and dedicated customer support in case of queries. Thousands of restaurants have pledged to prioritise these orders in their kitchen above all others,” he mentioned.

“Treat this as an ambulance and please don’t misuse it,” mentions the app.

While some appreciated the move, others pointed out how “in India, everything gets misused” and “how are they going to verify if it’s a genuine order”.

What do you think?

