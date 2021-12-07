Six food consumption trends that are likely to change the way Indians eat

In the pandemic, a lot of things have changed, including the way people eat their food and general consumption patterns. A Deloitte report has thrown light on exactly how Indians have been choosing their food and what the trends look like in the future, given that in the pandemic, poor weather conditions and other related reasons have pushed up food prices in many countries.

Per the report, very soon our food system will not only face pressure from climate change but also from the rising population and their changing preferences. Anand Ramanathan, Partner, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (Deloitte India), has said: “India is at the cusp of a new food revolution. Health-conscious, evolved consumers prefer to have something on their plates that will have a lower environmental footprint.

“In addition, they have also become more conscious than ever for the ecosystem, apart from their own health. A food tradition that focuses on sustainable alternatives is setting the path for the future of food in India.”

Here are a few key trends that will drive the food industry, as mentioned in Deloitte’s ‘future of food’ in India report.

* Mindful diet: Indian customers’ dietary trends and consumption patterns have evolved over the years. Grains that accounted for 63 per cent of daily calorie consumption in 1961, have dipped to 55 percent in 2017. Consumers are increasing their consumption of proteins (from 55.3 g in 2000-02 to 63 g in 2015-17), fruits and vegetables, and superfoods such as green tea and olive oil.

* Mindful wellness: Increased focus on leading a healthy lifestyle and preventive healthcare has led to increased adoption of healthy foods and nutritional supplements such as nutraceuticals. Nutri-cereals such as millets are starting to substitute staples such as rice and wheat. There is a keen focus on food fortification to enhance nutritional value.

* Mindful sourcing: Informed consumers are concerned about the safety of the food they consume and how it is produced, packed, processed, and delivered. This has led to higher consumption of organic food, expected to grow at a CAGR of 21 percent to reach INR 182 billion by 2026 from INR 60 billion currently. Customer preference for food traceability has led to companies introducing such solutions. Clean labels are an emerging trend.

* Mindful preferences: Customer preference is for food items that appeal to their local tastes. This has led to the emergence of strong regional brands. Even within a state, customer preference can vary across regions, and brands need to be cognizant when they plan their product mix. National brands are trying to focus on providing variants suited to regional cuisine preferences.

* Mindful purchase: There is an increase in customers purchasing packaged staples rather than loose and unpacked supplies. This trend was accelerated with the onset of Covid, where customers became mindful of the safety of their food. Additionally, private-label brands of leading retailers are also witnessing increased traction with customers preferring to buy packaged food at an affordable price.

* Mindful convenience: There is steady growth in the ready-to-eat and frozen food categories. Food delivery, be it online grocery or prepared food, is growing significantly (28 per cent CAGR for online food delivery for 2020-25, 53 per cent CAGR for online grocery for 2020-25) with multiple established companies and start-ups operating in this sector.

