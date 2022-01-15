scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 15, 2022
Food blogger tries ‘Candy Crush Paratha’ at Delhi’s famous Paranthewali Gali; would you?

Netizens were left amused with the combination of a sweet paratha with savoury accompaniments

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 15, 2022 2:35:35 pm
candy crushAre you fond of parathas? (Source: Chahat Anand/Instagram)

The bizarre food trends keep coming, and looks like there is no stopping them. If you are a fan of tasting new dishes, you may help yourself with a serving of what has come to be called ‘Candy Crush Paratha’. Taking its name from the addictive smartphone game of the same name, the sweet paratha is now available in Delhi’s famous Paranthewali Gali in Chandni Chowk.

Also in paratha |Chef shares tips and tricks to make perfect laccha parathas; recipe inside

A video of tasting the paratha was shared by food blogger Chahat Anand on her Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chahat Anand (@chahat_anand)

The food blogger commented, “Someone who is fond of the game, would have come up with this idea for children. I found it extremely sweet. Could not eat more than 1-2 bites.”

While the paratha made with a filling of candy, jelly, honey, dry fruits, seems worth a try, the savoury accompaniments with the sweetened paratha left many netizens asking ‘why?’

It is served with a pairing of regular potato curry (aloo sabzi), pickle, and green chutney.

Sweet paratha ke saath chutney and sabzi?” asked one user, while another remarked, “Issshhh issshhh.. I will never try that. How do you do it?”

Also in Premium |Guide to eat right: Start your 2022 without 'blood-type diet', 'egg only diet', and other fads from 2021

Another user commented: “This would be great as dessert, but without sabji and chutney”.

Yet another wrote, “Sweet paratha ke saath aloo ki sabji kuch different hogya yeh toh” (Sweet paratha with potato curry…seems quite different).

The video has so far garnered close to 50,000 likes. On being asked about its taste vis-à-vis our regular potato or aloo paratha in the comments of the video, the blogger commented, “This is too different. Can’t be had every day.”

Are you game for this interesting paratha?

  Newsguard
  The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
