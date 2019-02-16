From herbs to eggs: Foods you should avoid putting in the freezer

From macarons and herbs to meat, people are resorting to freezing as a technique to preserve their food. While freezing is a good way to save your leftover meals from going waste and being tossed into the bin, not all foods can be preserved by popping them into the freezer. Some of them might turn stale, degrade in their quality or even become poisonous.

In case you are wondering whether you can put that leftover meal into the freezer and consume it later, don’t worry as we have you covered. Here are some foods that you should avoid putting in the freezer:

Whole eggs

Whole eggs might burst when frozen. It is best to keep eggs at room temperature and consume them before they hit the expiry date.

Lettuce

Lettuce is best eaten when it is fresh and crunchy. On being put in the freezer, the leafy green vegetable looses its crispness, and all you are left with is a soggy leaf.

Mayonnaise

Freezing mayo is never a good idea as it makes the texture of the mayo very clumpy. You don’t want a clumpy spread on your sandwich now, do you?

Rice

Freezing rice makes it dry, flaky and strips it off moisture, flavour and taste. It is best to make fresh rice and eat it hot.

Pasta

While most brands promote freezing and reheating dinners, putting pasta in the freezer is never a good idea. Freezing has a bad effect on pasta and turns it into a soggy lump.

Herbs

Herbs turn into a gooey sludge whenever they are frozen. If you want to freeze herbs, take an ice tray, pour a flavourless oil like olive oil or sesame oil, and put your herbs in it. You can then freeze them and just take a cube and reheat it whenever you want to use it.