‘I couldn’t resist this one of my favorite actors’: Food artist creates Benedict ‘Cucumberbatch’ (watch video)

There is no end to creativity and food artist Ruby Perman’s works are proof. Perman’s latest work is a cucumber artwork of English actor Benedict Cumberbatch, which she chose to call Benedict ‘Cucumberbatch’.

The Los Angeles-based artist’s work has gone viral on social media with over 5 million views and 500K likes.

In a video on Instagram, she can be seen using bits and pieces of cucumber to make a suit, complete with a collar and tie, to dress up the actor’s caricature in. The artwork has left many impressed.

“Benedict CUCUMBERbatch🥒 My family loves puns and I couldn’t resist this one of my favorite actors. I was going to make his shirt with egg whites and name this piece ‘EGGS Benedict CUCUMBERBatch’ but I realized I was out of eggs after I started. Hope this made you smile. Tell me your favorite celebrity food pun!” she captioned the post.

“If I saw this outfit, I’d buy it in a heartbeat,” one user said, while another said, “That’s honestly really good”. Other users responded with “so cool” and “amazing” to describe the work.

This is not the first time Perman has created such a work.

Previously, Perman has dressed caricatures of celebrities like Mariah Carey, Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Jennifer Lawrence and even the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton using vegetables and fruits.

“Food brings people together. And for me, creating a dish is really a labour of love,” graphic designer turned food artist Perman said in an interview with abc7chicago.com. “My intention is just to share love and joy with the people watching my videos during these challenging times … because we all kind of need things to just make us laugh or put a smile on our face, or you know, just to cheer us up a little bit.”

