scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Follow these tips to avoid oil splatter when frying

"Frying is one of the most dangerous activity that one can undertake in the kitchen," Chef Kunal Kapoor wrote on Instagram

fryingTry these tips to fry safely. (Photo: Freepik)

Frying is an essential part of cooking. But it can be dangerous if not done properly because frying, when done without following certain dos and don’ts, can cause severe burns. As such, while sharing a few tips that can make frying a safe activity, chef Kunal Kapur said: “Frying is one of the most dangerous activities that one can undertake in the kitchen.”

Pointing out what many people usually do wrong, the chef said: “What many people do is that they take the batter over oil, and then drop the batter into it,” adding that doing so, “leads to oil splattering.” “Other people slide the batter thinking it will avoid the splattering but it makes the batter stick to the sides of the pan,” he continued.

Also Read |Boil eggs without breaking, remove turmeric stain from crockery with these simple tips

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kunal Kapur (@chefkunal)

 

The best way, according to him, is to hold the batter in the center, bring it close to the oil and then drop it on the opposite side to you. “This method avoids splattering. Even if there is some, it goes in the opposite direction and won’t harm you,” he shared.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Previously, the culinary expert also shared a tip regarding potatoes. “Baat aloo ki….Kunal’s tips and tricks mai jaano apke favourite aloo ke baare mai!” he captioned the post.

Also Read |Prevent sugar from ant infestation, paneer from turning sour with these kitchen tips

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kunal Kapur (@chefkunal) 

He suggested buying firm potatoes instead of the soft ones. “Also, avoid potatoes that are sprouted or green-coloured,” he added.

Doling out tips to store potatoes, the chef said that one should immediately take out the potatoes from the polybag as it will expedite the process of rotting. “Also, don’t wash the potatoes until you need to use them as moisture, too, fastens the rotting process,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The ‘stubborn, abnormal’ La Ninã conditions are impacting Ind...Premium
The ‘stubborn, abnormal’ La Ninã conditions are impacting Ind...
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’amPremium
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’am
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...Premium
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loansPremium
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loans

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-09-2022 at 08:00:17 pm
Next Story

Explained: Twitter’s new Edit Tweet feature: How will it work, when you can start using it

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

With idols bought online for Rs 169, 3 farmers try to con villagers in Unnao

With idols bought online for Rs 169, 3 farmers try to con villagers in Unnao

Supertech demolition and the Noida problem
Opinion

Supertech demolition and the Noida problem

Twitter now testing ‘Edit Tweet’ with subscribers, here’s what to keep in mind

Twitter now testing ‘Edit Tweet’ with subscribers, here’s what to keep in mind

IMF agrees to lend Sri Lanka $2.9 billion; here's what happens now

IMF agrees to lend Sri Lanka $2.9 billion; here's what happens now

At de-addiction event, Chhattisgarh minister suggests liquor unites people

At de-addiction event, Chhattisgarh minister suggests liquor unites people

Mary Roy case in SC, which gave Syrian Christian women equal right to property

Mary Roy case in SC, which gave Syrian Christian women equal right to property

Kartik Kumar, Bihar Mahagathbandhan govt’s first ‘tainted’ casualty

Kartik Kumar, Bihar Mahagathbandhan govt’s first ‘tainted’ casualty

Delhi: Paytm transaction of Rs 100 leads police to accused in Rs 4 crore heist

Delhi: Paytm transaction of Rs 100 leads police to accused in Rs 4 crore heist

UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant despite fighting

UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant despite fighting

Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as 'crusader of peace'

Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as 'crusader of peace'

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Sita Ramam
Sita Ramam promotions: When Mrunal Thakur, Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna impressed with their style
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 01: Latest News
Advertisement