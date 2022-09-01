Follow these tips to avoid oil splatter when frying

Frying is an essential part of cooking. But it can be dangerous if not done properly because frying, when done without following certain dos and don’ts, can cause severe burns. As such, while sharing a few tips that can make frying a safe activity, chef Kunal Kapur said: “Frying is one of the most dangerous activities that one can undertake in the kitchen.”

Pointing out what many people usually do wrong, the chef said: “What many people do is that they take the batter over oil, and then drop the batter into it,” adding that doing so, “leads to oil splattering.” “Other people slide the batter thinking it will avoid the splattering but it makes the batter stick to the sides of the pan,” he continued.

The best way, according to him, is to hold the batter in the center, bring it close to the oil and then drop it on the opposite side to you. “This method avoids splattering. Even if there is some, it goes in the opposite direction and won’t harm you,” he shared.

Previously, the culinary expert also shared a tip regarding potatoes. “Baat aloo ki….Kunal’s tips and tricks mai jaano apke favourite aloo ke baare mai!” he captioned the post.

He suggested buying firm potatoes instead of the soft ones. “Also, avoid potatoes that are sprouted or green-coloured,” he added.

Doling out tips to store potatoes, the chef said that one should immediately take out the potatoes from the polybag as it will expedite the process of rotting. “Also, don’t wash the potatoes until you need to use them as moisture, too, fastens the rotting process,” he said.

