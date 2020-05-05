Focaccia bread art is the new Instagram food trend

We have seen quite a few lockdown food trends mushroom over the past month. A new one has joined the list, and this one involves bread. Bread is not usually described as beautiful, but one look at the pictures going viral on social media and you would know that bread can look gorgeous too!
Known as ‘focaccia bread art’, the trend is all about making the food item look pretty by embellishing it with edible stems, flowers, buds made of bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, fresh herbs, capers, grape, etc. An Instagram user, Vineyard Baker Teri Culletto, shared a picture of her trying the trend and captioned it as “channeling the inner Van Gogh”.
If you wish to embark on this artistic culinary journey, here is some inspiration.
Here’s a step to step recipe that you can follow to make an artistic bread.
Prior to this, we saw ‘Dalgona coffee’ making its place in the kitchen. The trend first started on TikTok and virtually everyone’s been trying it out ever since. More on the lines of reverse cappuccino, it just may be that perfect blend you were looking for.
Ingredients:
Instant coffee powder
Warm water
Cold milk
Sugar
Ice cubes (optional)
Steps:
*Begin by mixing equal parts hot water, coffee powder and sugar in a bowl. Take two tablespoons of each ingredient.
*Using a hand mixer (works great if you have an electronic hand mixer), whisk until the mixture turns thick, frothy and has a light brown shade.
*Once you are satisfied with the froth and its texture, take a glass and fill half of it with cold milk. Add ice, if required.
*Top it with the whisked coffee mix. Slowly, with a spoon, mix the layers together and there you have a creamy coffee mix.
Are you going to try these food trends?
