Low-carb recipe: Try these fluffy Keto doughnuts tonight

We totally understand the feeling you get when passing by a doughnut shop right after you have promised yourself to stay away from sugar and carbs. But, what if we tell you that we have the perfect recipe for you to satiate those sugar cravings in a healthy way?

All thanks to Joe Duff – The Diet Chef, a Youtuber, who recently shared an easy recipe of powder donuts. In the video, he said, “Each one of these keto doughnuts has just over 1 net carb, and you’d hardly ever know it. They’re perfectly sweet and cakey, it’s hard to believe they’re sugar-free and low carb.”

Check out the recipe below.

Ingredients needed

Almond flour

1 tsp – Baking powder

1 heaped tbsp – Sugar-free powder

2 – Eggs

2 tbsp – Salted melted butter

2 tsp – Unsweetened vanilla essence

Steps

*Pre-heat your oven at 350-degree celsius for 10 minutes. In a large glass bowl, mix all dry ingredients and combine well.

*Now take a fresh bowl and break two eggs into it and add salted melted butter and unsweetened vanilla essence. Whisk nicely and add this mixture to the dry ingredients.

*Fold the mixture with a rubber spatula and once you feel your batter is thick enough, take a silicone doughnut mould tray and brush it with some egg wash or basic cooking oil.

*Pour the batter into the moulds and pop it into the oven for 15 minutes at 200-degree celsius. Allow them to cool down, and then sprinkle some sugar-free powder.

Enjoy!

