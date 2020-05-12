Try these fluffy banana chocolate chip pancakes for breakfast today

How about some pancakes for breakfast today? (Photo: Getty) How about some pancakes for breakfast today? (Photo: Getty)

Our routines may have gone topsy-turvy, with us barely realising the difference between Sunday and Thursday. But there is nothing like kick-starting the day with a hearty breakfast. So in case you are bored of your usual bread and butter meal, try this easy banana pancake recipe which is also super healthy. Check it out below.

Ingredients

4 – Mashed bananas

Choco chips or roughly chopped chocolates

A bowl of oats

2 – Medium-sized eggs

Steps

*In a bowl, add the mashed bananas. It is fine if you have a few chunky pieces.

*Add a bowl of oats and a tablespoon of vanilla essence to it and mix. Next, add two medium-sized eggs and give it a good mix.

*Lastly, add choco chips or roughly chopped chocolate pieces and mix well.

*Now, take 2 tablespoons of the mixture and pour it (in a roughly circular shape) on a heated pan.

*Flip and cook until one side turns golden brown in colour.

*Serve it with a drizzle of chocolate or maple syrup. You can also go for freshly sliced fruits with a side of whipped cream.

