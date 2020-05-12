Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Try these fluffy banana chocolate chip pancakes for breakfast today

This healthy recipe will help you enjoy a guilt-free meal which is not only yummy but also easy to prepare.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 12, 2020 10:50:43 am
pancakes at home easy recipe banana pancakes at home easy recipe make at home How about some pancakes for breakfast today? (Photo: Getty)

Our routines may have gone topsy-turvy, with us barely realising the difference between Sunday and Thursday. But there is nothing like kick-starting the day with a hearty breakfast. So in case you are bored of your usual bread and butter meal, try this easy banana pancake recipe which is also super healthy. Check it out below.

@jordanmorello

Banana Chocolate Chip Pancakes! #pancakerecipe #healthyrecipe #bananapancakes #pancakes #makingpancakes #soyum #myrecipes #morellomunchies

♬ original sound – jordanmorello

Ingredients

  • 4 – Mashed bananas
  • Choco chips or roughly chopped chocolates
  • A bowl of oats
  • 2 – Medium-sized eggs

Steps

*In a bowl, add the mashed bananas. It is fine if you have a few chunky pieces.

*Add a bowl of oats and a tablespoon of vanilla essence to it and mix. Next, add two medium-sized eggs and give it a good mix.

*Lastly, add choco chips or roughly chopped chocolate pieces and mix well.

*Now, take 2 tablespoons of the mixture and pour it (in a roughly circular shape) on a heated pan.

*Flip and cook until one side turns golden brown in colour.

*Serve it with a drizzle of chocolate or maple syrup. You can also go for freshly sliced fruits with a side of whipped cream.

