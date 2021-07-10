Would you try this flourless mug cake?

July 10, 2021 7:10:44 pm
If you are craving something sweet but would like to begin your weekend on a healthy note, there is nothing better than counting on sweet potatoes. Social media brings to light people’s love for baking and if you are looking for an easy-to-make dessert, mug cakes are the clear-cut winners.
Pooja Makhija, a nutritionist, recently shared the recipe for a tasty vegan mug cake. The recipe has no flour or dairy products. You can shock your kids by making this sweet potato mug cake and don’t tell them what the ingredients are. No one can guess as it is lick-smacking delicious! she pointed out.
“Trust me, I made 8 friends have it and absolutely no one could get the ingredients,” Makhija said.
Check out the easy recipe below
View this post on Instagram
Ingredients
2tbsp – Cocoa powder
2tbsp – Almond floor
1/4tsp – Baking powder
1/4tsp – Salt
1tbsp – Almond butter
2tsp – Maple syrup
1 – Medium boiled sweet potato
2tbsp – Coconut yogurt
Chocolate chips
Method
*Take a mug. Add cocoa powder, almond flour, baking powder, salt, almond butter, and maple syrup to it.
*Now take one medium size boiled sweet potato, mash it and add it to the mug with other ingredients.
*Add coconut yogurt to the mug and mix it well.
*Add chocolate chips to the mixture.
*Microwave it for 3 minutes. It is ready to serve.
Are you trying this healthy and delicious recipe this weekend?
