Flip your tadka: Why oncologists recommend sautéing ‘tamatar pyaaz’ before adding ghee

Cooking methods may seem like a small detail, but they can influence how nutrients behave in the body. An oncologist explains why the order in which you prepare a simple tadka can matter more than we think. Cancer healer Dr Tarang Krishna recently said in a video: “Agar aapko tamatar pyaaz ka essence lena hai, just sauté it without ghee. Put oil or ghee later.” His advice challenges the common habit of heating ghee first before adding onions and tomatoes.”

So, does this really make a difference? According to Dr Meghal Sanghavi, Oncosurgeon at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, the sequence can indeed influence nutrient preservation. “When onions and tomatoes are placed directly in a heated pan without excessive fat, they soften gradually and release their natural moisture. This reduces exposure to very high surface temperatures, which can degrade certain heat-sensitive nutrients,” he explains.