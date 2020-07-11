Flavour your coffee with some protein; Mandira Bedi shows how

Time to add a little twist to your coffee. Here’s how. (Source: Mandira Bedi/Instagram) Time to add a little twist to your coffee. Here’s how. (Source: Mandira Bedi/Instagram)

While coffee time is definitely sacred for most people, especially as a powerful start to the day, how about experimenting with much needed protein? Yes, you heard that right. For the necessary protein requirement, people tend to consume protein powders. How about adding it to your cup of caffeine? While that may sound a little odd, it makes for a lip-smacking and smooth combination, as actor and fitness aficionado Mandira Bedi claims.

Take a look.

The actor shared the recipe without sugar as she doesn’t use the ingredient.

Here is the recipe.

This is what she said. “Loving my cup of coffee with a twist of protein. I think you’ll enjoy it too,” she said.

Ingredients

2tbsp – Coffee powder

2tbsp – Hot water

200ml – Milk

2 scoops – Protein powder

Can also add sugar, if required.

Method

*Whisk the coffee powder with hot water until it is has a creamy texture. Can also add sugar if required.

*Add protein powder to milk in a shaker and shake.

*Fill a glass with ice cubes and add the protein milk to it. Top it off with a dollop or two of the coffee mix.

Would you like to try?

