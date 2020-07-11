Flavour your coffee with some protein; Mandira Bedi shows how

While coffee time is definitely sacred for most people, especially as a powerful start to the day, how about experimenting with much needed protein? Yes, you heard that right. For the necessary protein requirement, people tend to consume protein powders. How about adding it to your cup of caffeine? While that may sound a little odd, it makes for a lip-smacking and smooth combination, as actor and fitness aficionado Mandira Bedi claims.
Loving my cup of coffee with a twist of protein … I think you’ll enjoy it too… Try it and let me know in the comments below if you like it. Ingredients: -2 tbsp coffee powder -2 tbsp hot water -200 ml milk – 2 scoops of Myprotein 1) Whisk the coffee powder with hot water until it is has a creamy texture. I don’t use sugar but you can add it in if you wish. 2) Add Myprotein powder to milk in a shaker SHAKE SHAKE SHAKE! 3) Fill a glass with ice cubes and add the protein milk to it. Top it off with a dollop or two of the coffee mix. Enjoy your amazing protein coffee and use my code GETFITWITHMANDY for exclusive offers on @myproteinin products! @criessepr #getfitwithmandy #myprotein #fuelyourambition #teammyp
The actor shared the recipe without sugar as she doesn’t use the ingredient.
Here is the recipe.
Ingredients
2tbsp – Coffee powder
2tbsp – Hot water
200ml – Milk
2 scoops – Protein powder
Can also add sugar, if required.
Method
*Whisk the coffee powder with hot water until it is has a creamy texture. Can also add sugar if required.
*Add protein powder to milk in a shaker and shake.
*Fill a glass with ice cubes and add the protein milk to it. Top it off with a dollop or two of the coffee mix.
Would you like to try?
