Five yummy low calorie snack options for the monsoon season

The best thing about popcorn is that it is a nutritious whole grain snack. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Imagine sitting by the window and watching the rain, wondering if you can bite into a piping-hot samosa and spicy chutney, along with some tea. When the weather is particularly gloomy, people crave for fried food. The monsoon season is synonymous with chai and pakoras, but while you are at it, why not opt for healthier snacking options to satiate both your taste buds as well as your belly?

Vidhi Chawla, a dietitian, says that though it is difficult to resist a plate of fried foods — like samosas, pakoras, tikkis, etc. — they are “oily and fried and, therefore, not suitable for a weight loss diet”. Besides, these foods may be difficult to digest, too, because of the high percentage of humidity in the air, which slows down the digestive functions.

“To stay healthy, choose low-calorie snacks that are tasty, easy on the stomach, and nutritious for your body,” she advises.

Here are some options for you; read on.

1. Grilled fruits: The summer and monsoon seasons bring a variety of seasonal fruits that can serve as a great sweet snack during the rains. Cut the fruits into pieces, drizzle with lemon juice, skewer them, and grill them for the perfect sweet and sour combination.

2. Corn: While there are many myths floating around the internet about sweet corn being unhealthy, sugary, and unsuitable for weight loss, they are just that — myths. The fact is corn is a delicious and nutritious snack. It is a popular rain food that should definitely be included in your snacking routine. Roasted corn cobs with spices and butter are a traditional Indian monsoon snack.

3. Puffed rice bhel: Puffed rice, which has fiber, is essential for treating constipation. Because of the abundance of antioxidants, minerals, and nutrients, it is an excellent choice for strengthening the immune system, fighting microbes, and protecting the body from stomach infections, fever, common cold, sore throat, and other respiratory anomalies. Toss about 20 grams of murmura in a bowl. You could top it with fresh homemade coriander chutney and some tomatoes and onions. Do not use tomato ketchup.

4. Popcorn: The best thing about popcorn is that it is a nutritious whole grain snack. A cup of wholegrain popcorn contains dietary fiber and protein, making it an excellent snack. Even if you eat the entire bag, your calorie intake will be under control.

5. Low fat yoghurt: Take 100 grams of 60-calorie double-toning yoghurt. Now add about five grams of seasonal fruits and berries, for a total of 100 calories. Enjoy a healthy bowl of goodness. Yoghurt is high in vitamins and minerals, which can help you live a healthier life.

