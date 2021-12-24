Five ingredients to add to your coffee to keep you warm this winter

Winters are all about seeking warmth and comfort. And a large part of it comes from consumption of healthy foods and beverages. A popular winter beverage is coffee. But instead of having the boring old brew, why not spruce it up a bit?

Abhinav Mathur, the CEO of Something’s Brewing — a Bengaluru-based brand dedicated to coffee — shared a list of ingredients to add to your regular cuppa and make it winter-friendly; read on.

1. Cinnamon

Sprinkling a dash of cinnamon before serving can create a delightful brew which will remind you of holidays. A little trick is to add ground cinnamon directly to the coffee grounds in your drip coffee maker. This method is easy, and leaves your cinnamon spiced coffees smoother and fragrant.

2. Chocolate

Nothing says winters like hot cocoa. Adding chocolate to your coffee is the perfect fix. It gives a mocha flavor to your brew, so adding a piece of silky milk chocolate may be what you’re looking for. The chocolate will slowly melt into your coffee, leaving wonderful notes of cocoa and sugar.

3. Ginger

A gingerbread latte, or spiced ginger coffee is a low maintenance, delicious additive to your brew. Ginger has several energising properties to keep you warm during cold months. Take it up a notch by adding a cookie for that extra cheer.

4. Eggnog

Eggnog is a classic winter beverage. It’s creamy, sweet, reminds us of Christmas and is perfect for a latte. The eggnog in coffee acts as a creamer, and adding a quarter cup of it to your coffee can go a long way. Bonus points for those who add a dash of nutmeg.

5. Peppermint

Nothing says winter like candy cane. A simple ingredient of peppermint schnapps can be added to coffee, cream, and some mint leaves to pair.

