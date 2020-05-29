Five foods that can help alleviate PMS symptoms and period cramps

Premenstrual syndrome (PMS) is a common condition women experience about five to 11 days before their menses. It affects women’s emotions, physical health and behaviour.
Some of the symptoms of PMS include abdominal bloating, abdominal pain, sore breasts, acne, constipation, fatigue, irritability, changes in sleep pattern and anxiety, among others, according to Healthline.
Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar took to Instagram recently to suggest five foods that can reduce “aches, pain, cramps, migraine, nausea, mood swings” during PMS or period pain. Period pain or menstrual cramps usually occur as the uterus contracts to help expel its lining during menstruation. Hormone-like substances (prostaglandins) involved in pain and inflammation trigger the uterine muscle contractions. Higher levels of prostaglandins can lead to more-severe menstrual cramps, as per mayoclinic.org.
Diwekar suggested the following foods:
1. Soaked raisins and kesar first thing in morning
2. Ghee with all meals, that is, breakfast, lunch and dinner
3. Curd rice with legumes for lunch with fried papad (to satiate cravings while reducing the heat in the body)
4. Handful of peanuts or cashews, add to this some jaggery (This will help control mood swings, meet sugar cravings, reduce constipation)
5. Dal khichdi or sabudana khichdi or rajgeera or kuttu or ragi roti or dosa for dinner
