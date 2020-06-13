Try this easy fish fry to lift your mood

For all those who love fish, an amazing recipe that can instantly lift their mood is the good old fish fry. Even in lockdown, if you have managed to procure some good quality fish, it is time you make this sumptuous dish that will not only make for a hearty meal but a soul-satisfying one. If you have never tried making fish fry, try this easy recipe from chef Amrita Raichand that seems absolute bliss.
Take a look.
View this post on Instagram
Sometimes all you need is a quick and freshly done fish fry to lift your mood and make you swing! @sajidsaiyed7862 has been harrowing me (just kidding 😅) for a fish fry recipe for a while now but was waiting to get some good fish during this lockdown to make it! The moment I managed to procure some, made it for the family and Ofcourse all of you.. my extended family! So today for #ServedByAmrita sharing one of my favorite recipes of an easy Fish Fry! Have it with something as simple as chawal- daal and see how it elevates the flavour of the meal! Enjoy! *Ingredients* Darne cut of Surmai – 7 to 8 pcs Ginger paste 1tsp Garlic paste 1tsp Salt 1tsp Red chilli powder 1tsp Turmeric ½tsp Lemon juice 1tsp Coriander powder 1tsp Pepper powder ½tsp Cumin powder ½tsp *For coating – * Rice flour 2tbsp Egg 2 Semolina 2tbsp Oil to shallow fry *Method* Wash and clean the fish pieces. Mix together the salt, pepper, red chilli powder, lemon juice, turmeric, coriander powder, cumin powder, ginger & garlic paste. Rub the fish all over with this marinade. Ideally cover & refrigerate for half-hour. When ready to prepare, take 2 small plates and a bowl. Add some rice flour in one plate, lightly beat the egg in the bowl & add semolina in another plate. Season them all with some salt and pepper. Now first coat the fish with the rice flour, then dip it in the egg and finally coat with the semolina. Rest the marinated fish for 10 minutes in the refrigerator. (This is important to hold the coating). Finally, heat oil in a pan over medium heat. Shallow fry the marinated and coated fish gently over medium heat for 2 minutes on each side. Once golden brown from both the sides, remove from the pan and serve hot along with some sliced onions and lemon wedges and any chutney of your choice. #BeingAmrita #Chef&Beyond #MommyChef #CookingwithKids #HealthyEating #Recipes #Cooking #Kidsrecipies #mummykamagic #HealthyChef #HealthyFood #HealthyRecipes #Healthycooking #Homecooking #YummyFood #HealthyIsNotBoring #FoodPorn #Foodie #NomNom #fish #fishrecipes #fishfry #healthymeals
Here’s what she mentioned. “Sometimes all you need is a quick and freshly done fish fry to lift your mood and make you swing! The moment I managed to procure some (fish), made it for the family and of course all of you.. my extended family!”
“Have it with something as simple as chawal dal and see how it elevates the flavour of the meal! Enjoy!
Ingredients
7 to 8 pieces – Darne cut of Surmai
1tsp – Ginger paste
1tsp – Garlic paste
1tsp – Salt
1tsp – Red chilli powder
1/2tsp – Turmeric
1tsp – Lemon juice
1tsp – Coriander powder
1/2tsp – Pepper powder
1/2tsp – Cumin powder
For coating
2tbsp – Rice flour
2 no – Eggs
2tbsp – Semolina
Oil to shallow fry
Method
*Wash and clean the fish pieces.
*Mix together the salt, pepper, red chilli powder, lemon juice, turmeric, coriander powder, cumin powder, ginger and garlic paste. Rub the fish all over with this marinade.
*Ideally cover and refrigerate for half-hour.
*When ready to prepare, take two small plates and a bowl. Add some rice flour in one plate, lightly beat the egg in the bowl and add semolina in another plate. Season them all with some salt and pepper.
*Now first coat the fish with the rice flour, then dip it in the egg and finally coat with the semolina.
*Rest the marinated fish for 10 minutes in the refrigerator. (This is important to hold the coating).
*Finally, heat oil in a pan over medium heat.
*Shallow fry the marinated and coated fish gently over medium heat for two minutes on each side.
*Once golden brown from both the sides, remove from the pan and serve hot along with some sliced onions and lemon wedges and any chutney of your choice.
Are you cooking it today?
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.