Try this easy fish fry to lift your mood

For all those who love fish, an amazing recipe that can instantly lift their mood is the good old fish fry. Even in lockdown, if you have managed to procure some good quality fish, it is time you make this sumptuous dish that will not only make for a hearty meal but a soul-satisfying one. If you have never tried making fish fry, try this easy recipe from chef Amrita Raichand that seems absolute bliss.

Take a look.

Here’s what she mentioned. “Sometimes all you need is a quick and freshly done fish fry to lift your mood and make you swing! The moment I managed to procure some (fish), made it for the family and of course all of you.. my extended family!”

“Have it with something as simple as chawal dal and see how it elevates the flavour of the meal! Enjoy!

Ingredients

7 to 8 pieces – Darne cut of Surmai

1tsp – Ginger paste

1tsp – Garlic paste

1tsp – Salt

1tsp – Red chilli powder

1/2tsp – Turmeric

1tsp – Lemon juice

1tsp – Coriander powder

1/2tsp – Pepper powder

1/2tsp – Cumin powder

For coating

2tbsp – Rice flour

2 no – Eggs

2tbsp – Semolina

Oil to shallow fry

Method

*Wash and clean the fish pieces.

*Mix together the salt, pepper, red chilli powder, lemon juice, turmeric, coriander powder, cumin powder, ginger and garlic paste. Rub the fish all over with this marinade.

*Ideally cover and refrigerate for half-hour.

*When ready to prepare, take two small plates and a bowl. Add some rice flour in one plate, lightly beat the egg in the bowl and add semolina in another plate. Season them all with some salt and pepper.

*Now first coat the fish with the rice flour, then dip it in the egg and finally coat with the semolina.

*Rest the marinated fish for 10 minutes in the refrigerator. (This is important to hold the coating).

*Finally, heat oil in a pan over medium heat.

*Shallow fry the marinated and coated fish gently over medium heat for two minutes on each side.

*Once golden brown from both the sides, remove from the pan and serve hot along with some sliced onions and lemon wedges and any chutney of your choice.

Are you cooking it today?

