A swarm of dragonflies hang from the ceiling. In luminescent, fluorescent colours, they glow in the otherwise low-lit interiors of the cavernous space, of Dragonfly Experience, a restaurant and bar. Putting their weight behind this venture is Bollywood musician and songwriter Badshah and restaurateur Priyank Sukhija. The latter already carries the heft of popular dining spaces such as Lord Of The Drinks, The Flying Saucer Cafe and Tamasha. Dragonfly Experience is the latest space to have opened in Aerocity, Woolmark Tower.

Badshah, who in the past had always expressed his desire to expand his business in the lifestyle field, opened his clothing line last year. With Dragonfly Experience, he announces his arrival in the F&B industry. “ We have been hard at work on this project for one-and-a-half years,” says Sukhija. “Since my passion for food is well know, we had to make sure to get everything right. This is sort of a prestige project for me,” says Badshah, “Priyank and I have been friends for long, and when the question arose, of whom to do this with, he was the obvious choice.”

Divided in three spaces and encompassing 10,000 sq ft, it has a raised bar, a lower-seating area, and a separate lounge alcove.

The restaurant, which had its soft opening last weekend, serves pan-Asian and European food. But why the name Dragonfly Experience? One wonders. “It’s considered an auspicious creature in China, and it’s unique compared to other insects. Dragonflies can fly up to a certain height, and be stable at one place. We wish to explore similar heights,” says Sukhija.

British mixologist Richard Hargroves has been brought on board for the signature cocktails, and sommelier Magandeep Singh has curated the wine menu. “The cocktails have all been inspired from Manga characters. And I am sure the specially created Pikachu drink will be loved by all,” says Badshah.

There are plans afoot to open a Dragonfly Experience in Mumbai next month, at the JW Marriot, and at other international venues such as Dubai, New York and Singapore.