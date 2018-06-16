FIFA World Cup 2018: Couldn’t watch it LIVE in Russia? Rush to these restaurants in Delhi and Kolkata

FIFA World Cup 2018: Soak in the football fever with special offers at these restaurants in Delhi and Kolkata. FIFA World Cup 2018: Soak in the football fever with special offers at these restaurants in Delhi and Kolkata.

After Russia trashed Saudi Arabia by 5-0 in the opening match of FIFA World Cup 2018, the excitement levels of soccer fans across the globe went one notch higher. Claiming it to be the biggest event of the year, fans in India have already got into the fever of the World Cup. But, if you are missing the huge crowded stadiums in Russia and power-packed audience cheering for their favourite teams, we have a solution for you.

Catering to all the crazy football fans, a bunch of restaurants have laid out special menus with food and drinks to offer for this one month of the mega football event. Many pubs, bars and restaurants are offering great food and drinks deals in cities across the country. Here are the best places where you could head to this weekend in New Delhi and Kolkata.

Delhi

The restaurant combined bar, Smoke on Water is offering a double whammy with unlimited beer for 90 minutes, i.e. for one match, at just Rs 499, plus taxes. And if that’s not enough, give a shout out to your dream team and they will give you free shots for every goal.

Where: D-26, Connaught Place, New Delhi

When: Until July 15

Phone: +91-9999092534

Cost: Rs 499 (plus taxes)

As 32 countries battle it out for the month-long event, cheer for your favourite teams and enjoy unlimited IMFL for two hours at just Rs 999, all-inclusive at Dum Maro Dum. And if go there dressed up like a footballer, flaunting a quirky hairstyle or wearing a team’s jersey, the restaurant will make sure to treasure this memory by clicking a picture and offering you a complimentary drink called FIFA served in a football.

Where: 2510, Hudson Lane, GTB Nagar, New Delhi

When: Until July 15

Phone: +91-8527650046

Cost: Rs 999

You need not go to Russia to soak in the football fever. Drunk Art in Gurgaon is making all the possible arrangements to make sure you have the best FIFA experience in a lively environment, with great food and drinks.

Where: 30, Ground Floor, Sector 29, Gurgaon

When: Until July 15

Phone: +91-9990631008

Cost: Rs 699

Era, located in the heart of Delhi’s Connaught Place, with its interiors inspired by the industrial revolution, renaissance and Victorian period, is celebrating the spirit of FIFA world cup with an unbeatable deal.

Where: H-36, Block H, Near Petrol Pump, Connaught Circus, Connaught Place, New Delhi

When: June 14 to July 15

Phone: 011-49147910/+91-8388888006

Cost: Rs 999

The French and Greek-themed restaurant will be decorated with flags representing the participating countries and the staff would be putting on jerseys to cheer your favourite teams with you at Philtre- The Bistro .

Where: Philtre- The Bistro, SCO 40, 1st Floor & Terrace, Sector 29, Gurgaon

When: During match hours

Phone: +91-9599383708, +91-9599383707

Cost: Rs 777

Eat your heart out with the restaurant’s offer on unlimited beer and nachos platter. As you cheer for your favourite team, you get free shots each time they score a goal at Marine Drivve Club & Courtyard. And if you are confident enough and can predict the winning team by interval, they give you a 20 per cent discount on the total bill.

Where: A-2, Vishal Enclave, Opposite Metro Pillar 412, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

When: Until July 15

Phone: +91-9205803103

Cost: Rs 999

Kolkata

Monkey Bar has some mean indoor games when you need to stretch those digits. There is Flip Cup, Beer Relay and Foosball to enjoy with your friends! Cheer along for your teams as the eatery turns into a football ground. Score a goal with the Halftime menu!

Where: 901 A, Fort Knox, 6, Camac Street, Kolkata- 700017

When: Until July 15

Phone: 033-40606446

Cost: Rs 220

Eat Good Food is here with special combos and live screening for all football enthusiasts out there. With a charged atmosphere, this is the place to watch epic battles that will keep you at the edge of your seat.

Where: 19, Tarak Dutta Road, Ballygunge, Kolkata

When: Until July 15

Phone: +91-9830339069

Cost: Rs 345

So, which restaurant would you like to head out with friends and family?

