FIFA World Cup 2018: Couldn’t watch it LIVE in Russia? Rush to these restaurants in Delhi and Kolkata

After Russia trashed Saudi Arabia by 5-0 in the opening match of FIFA World Cup 2018, the excitement levels of soccer fans across the globe went one notch higher. Claiming it to be the biggest event of the year, fans in India have already got into the fever of the World Cup. But, if you are missing the huge crowded stadiums in Russia and power-packed audience cheering for their favourite teams, we have a solution for you.
Catering to all the crazy football fans, a bunch of restaurants have laid out special menus with food and drinks to offer for this one month of the mega football event. Many pubs, bars and restaurants are offering great food and drinks deals in cities across the country. Here are the best places where you could head to this weekend in New Delhi and Kolkata.
Delhi
The restaurant combined bar, Smoke on Water is offering a double whammy with unlimited beer for 90 minutes, i.e. for one match, at just Rs 499, plus taxes. And if that’s not enough, give a shout out to your dream team and they will give you free shots for every goal.
Where: D-26, Connaught Place, New Delhi
When: Until July 15
Phone: +91-9999092534
Cost: Rs 499 (plus taxes)
As 32 countries battle it out for the month-long event, cheer for your favourite teams and enjoy unlimited IMFL for two hours at just Rs 999, all-inclusive at Dum Maro Dum. And if go there dressed up like a footballer, flaunting a quirky hairstyle or wearing a team’s jersey, the restaurant will make sure to treasure this memory by clicking a picture and offering you a complimentary drink called FIFA served in a football.
Where: 2510, Hudson Lane, GTB Nagar, New Delhi
When: Until July 15
Phone: +91-8527650046
Cost: Rs 999
You need not go to Russia to soak in the football fever. Drunk Art in Gurgaon is making all the possible arrangements to make sure you have the best FIFA experience in a lively environment, with great food and drinks.
Where: 30, Ground Floor, Sector 29, Gurgaon
When: Until July 15
Phone: +91-9990631008
Cost: Rs 699
Era, located in the heart of Delhi’s Connaught Place, with its interiors inspired by the industrial revolution, renaissance and Victorian period, is celebrating the spirit of FIFA world cup with an unbeatable deal.
Where: H-36, Block H, Near Petrol Pump, Connaught Circus, Connaught Place, New Delhi
When: June 14 to July 15
Phone: 011-49147910/+91-8388888006
Cost: Rs 999
The French and Greek-themed restaurant will be decorated with flags representing the participating countries and the staff would be putting on jerseys to cheer your favourite teams with you at Philtre- The Bistro .
Where: Philtre- The Bistro, SCO 40, 1st Floor & Terrace, Sector 29, Gurgaon
When: During match hours
Phone: +91-9599383708, +91-9599383707
Cost: Rs 777
Eat your heart out with the restaurant’s offer on unlimited beer and nachos platter. As you cheer for your favourite team, you get free shots each time they score a goal at Marine Drivve Club & Courtyard. And if you are confident enough and can predict the winning team by interval, they give you a 20 per cent discount on the total bill.
Where: A-2, Vishal Enclave, Opposite Metro Pillar 412, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi
When: Until July 15
Phone: +91-9205803103
Cost: Rs 999
Kolkata
Monkey Bar has some mean indoor games when you need to stretch those digits. There is Flip Cup, Beer Relay and Foosball to enjoy with your friends! Cheer along for your teams as the eatery turns into a football ground. Score a goal with the Halftime menu!
Where: 901 A, Fort Knox, 6, Camac Street, Kolkata- 700017
When: Until July 15
Phone: 033-40606446
Cost: Rs 220
Eat Good Food is here with special combos and live screening for all football enthusiasts out there. With a charged atmosphere, this is the place to watch epic battles that will keep you at the edge of your seat.
Where: 19, Tarak Dutta Road, Ballygunge, Kolkata
When: Until July 15
Phone: +91-9830339069
Cost: Rs 345
