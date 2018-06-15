FIFA World Cup 2018: Going to watch football? 7 unusual food items you can try in Russia

Going to watch the FIFA World Cup 2018? 7 quirky foods to try when in Russia! (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Going to watch the FIFA World Cup 2018? 7 quirky foods to try when in Russia! (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

If you are a food fanatic, who happens to visit Russia to witness the biggest football tournament — the 21st FIFA World Cup, then the one thing you can do apart from watching the games is explore the country’s vast cuisine. Russia has a lot to offer when it comes to food. It is a heaven for meat lovers. They have their own versions of pancakes and ice creams as well.

With chilly temperatures in Moscow during winters, the food is known for its characteristic hearty flavour. Some of the top ingredients that Russians like to add to the dishes are potatoes, cabbage, meat, celery, spicy herbs and sour cream. Black bread, delicate smoked fishes, pastries and dumplings are equally popular among foodies. Already thinking of what to try? Let us help you. Here are seven of Russia’s most popular food items.

Golubtsy

These are stuffed cabbage leaves filled with meatballs. It also has a vegetarian version stuffed with mushrooms and rice.

Golubtsy. (Source: Steven Depolo/Wikimedia Commons) Golubtsy. (Source: Steven Depolo/Wikimedia Commons)

Beef stroganoff

Beef strips cooked to perfection in butter, white wine, sour cream, mustard and onions. You can either have it as a main course or as a side dish with rice and noodles.

Beef stroganoff. (Source: stu_spivack/Wikimedia Commons) Beef stroganoff. (Source: stu_spivack/Wikimedia Commons)

Pelmeni

These are Russian dumplings that are stuffed with different kinds of meat including pork, lamb and beef. The fillings are wrapped in a thin dough.

Pelmeni. (Source: Eugene Kim/Wikimedia Commons) Pelmeni. (Source: Eugene Kim/Wikimedia Commons)

Holodets

Basically, a Russian meat jelly made by cooking parts of pork including bones, stock and cartilage. The gelatin dish is refrigerated overnight and served cold.

Holodets. (Source: Kagor/Wikimedia Commons) Holodets. (Source: Kagor/Wikimedia Commons)

Solyanka soup

A thick spicy and sour soup made using chunks of beef or pork. It takes several hours to cook and is mixed with garlic, tomatoes, peppers and carrots.

Blini

Russians love beef in their pancakes also! Usually topped with savory or sweet toppings such as minced beef, caviar, or apples, these pancakes are best for a hearty breakfast.

Blini. (Source: Visa Kopu/Wikimedia Commons) Blini. (Source: Visa Kopu/Wikimedia Commons)

Morozhenoe

This frozen Russian ice cream is made using dairy products and is topped with chocolate or strawberries. It contains a higher portion ice than dairy.

Which food item would you like to try in Russia? Let us know in the comments section below.

