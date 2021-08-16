Nutritionist suggests simple ways to add fibre-rich foods to your diet

A healthy diet comprises an adequate amount of all essential nutrients and that includes fibre too. Experts recommend eating fibre-rich foods to reduce the risk of diseases like hypertension, diabetes and obesity. Studies have also shown that it helps you with weight loss.

So how do you increase the amount of fibre in your diet? Nutritionist Kinita Kadakia Patel recently shared some tips for the same in an Instagram video. Here’s what she suggested:

*Eat fruits with the skin (the ones that can be eaten) but make sure you wash them very well. This is because the skin is also rich in fibre.

*Add lentils, nuts and seeds to your meals, all of which are rich in fibre.

*Replace all the grains you consume with whole grains, even it is pasta or chappati.

*Add millets to your diet to increase fibre (husk). Recently, actor Rakul Preet Singh shared she had switched to eating millets. Read about the benefits here.

“This way, you can achieve anywhere between 20-35g of fibre,” the nutritionist added. So, how about trying it?

However, it is recommended that you consult a nutritionist before making changes in your diet.