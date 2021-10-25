Festive skincare: Here’s what to eat and avoid for a healthy glow

Everyone wants to look their best during the festive season, and taking care of the skin is one of the foremost steps. The skin is a reflection of whatever is going on inside the body, and while externally you can apply a few products to improve the skin quality, ultimately, you will also have to clean up your diet so as to look your best.

Pallavi Moulick, founder, HFA & Holistic Health Coach for Women, says a balanced diet rich in whole foods, good quality sleep, proper daily movement, stress management and hydration levels are key when it comes to good quality skin.

Here, she lists some anti-inflammatory and antioxidant nutrients which one would need to add to their diet, so as to get supple glowing skin, which is what everyone wants anyway. Read on.

* Omega-3s are good for your skin because they help reduce harmful effects of UV radiation, smoking and pollution. They also reduce wrinkles and improve dry skin. Some of the major food sources are fatty fish, chia seeds, flax seeds, walnuts, and flaxseed oil.

* Vitamin E is effective in reducing UV damage. Neem, amla, almonds, avocado, hazelnuts, sunflower seeds are some sources.

* Vitamin A is the ultimate booster to get that glow. It supports the skin’s immune system. Some of the foods are animal protein, sweet potato, boiled spinach, carrots.

* Protect your gut microbiome with fermented foods like yogurt, kimchi, sauerkraut, kombucha, pickled foods, and kefir. Gut health has a huge impact on your overall health.

* Traditional Indian food is incomplete without turmeric. It is also being heavily adopted in North America in the form of lattes and supplements. For better absorbability of the nutrients in turmeric, mix it with black pepper or/and healthy fats in your foods.

Foods to avoid

“Alcohol, deep fried foods, refined sugar, lifestyle habits like crash dieting, dehydration, smoking, irregular sleep patterns, and always being in a sympathetic state (stressed and anxious) are to be avoided. These rob the vitality from your skin and lead to a slow degradation of all other systems in your body.

“Reducing the above foods will not only make your body respond well, but it will initiate the healing process of your skin,” Moulick concludes.

