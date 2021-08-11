Celebrate the festive season with this delectable Shahi Tukda recipe

Would you like to try this recipe? (Photo: chef Pankaj Bhadouria/Instagram)

The festive season has begun and one can already feel the celebratory spirit. The Covid-19 pandemic may have restricted gatherings, but that should not dampen the enthusiasm as one can enjoy with as much fervour at home. So what’s better than celebrating the festivals than by making some sweet and flavourful delicacies?

No festival is complete without sweet dishes. In keeping with the festive spirit, chef Pankaj Bhadouria shared an easy recipe for Shahi Tukda that would make for the perfect dessert on any occasion.

“A recipe for the coming the festive season! Try out this super easy yummilicious dessert and impress everyone. You already have all the ingredients at home (sic),” she captioned her post.

Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria (@masterchefpankajbhadouria)

Here’s how you can make Shahi Tukda at home.

Ingredients

*Oil to fry

*Bread slices cut in a triangular shape

*3 cups milk

*1 tbsp fennel seeds

*½ cup sugar

*½ cup khoya

*½ tsp cardamom powder

*A pinch of saffron

*1 tsp kewra water

ALSO READ | This Sunday, try this easy recipe of bajra amla chutney

Method

Heat oil in a pan and fry the bread slices till they are golden brown. In another pan, put three cups of milk. Add fennel seeds, sugar and khoya to it. Cook this mixture for 12-15 minutes and then add cardamom powder. Strain the rabdi while it’s hot. Next, pour the prepared rabdi over the fried bread slices. Sprinkle saffron. Allow it to simmer for some time so that the bread slices can soak the rabdi. Once cooked, pour kewra water over the dish. Serve on a plate or keep it in the refrigerator.

Enjoy!