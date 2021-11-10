scorecardresearch
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Satiate your sweet tooth with this healthy version of bhapa doi (recipe inside)

Food therapist Dr Ria Banerjee Ankola shared a healthy recipe that you can enjoy guilt-free!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
November 10, 2021 11:30:32 am
Bhapa DoiEnjoy the festive season with this healthy recipe of Bhapa Doi. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The festive season may be over, but our craving for scrumptious desserts continues. After all, who can ever say no to sweets. However, despite the cravings, it’s important to be mindful of ones health and sugar intake.

As such, today we have a special (read: healthy) recipe for you of ‘Bhapa Doi’, a Bengali delight that is devoured during weddings and festive occasions.

Don’t worry, healthy does not mean that the taste has been compromised. All you need to do is switch to healthier alternatives. So check out food therapist Dr Ria Banerjee Ankola’s healthy recipe of Bhapa Doi that you can enjoy guilt-free.

Check out her post

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ria Banerjee Ankola (@drriaankola) 

Ingredients

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

*1 cup milk
*3-4 pinches of cardamom powder
*A few strands of saffron
*1 heaped tablespoon corn flour
*Stevia as per taste

Method

  1. In a mixing bowl, add hung curd, milk, cardamom powder, saffron, corn flour and some stevia. (If you are fine with healthy forms of sugar, then add cane sugar/ coconut sugar/ jaggery, as per taste)
  2. Mix well.
  3. Take a greased round tin and pour the mix into it.
  4. Cover it well with a lid and steam it for exactly 35 minutes.
  5. Shut the flame, bring the tin out, let it cool to room temperature and refrigerate it for an hour before you serve it.

