Desi, healthy winter desserts to keep you warm this January

Festival time in India is synonymous with good food, and desserts top the list of most-favourite foods. As we celebrate one festival after another, it is important to be mindful of our diet as well, as binge-eating can lead to health issues, and worsen existing health conditions for some.

If you are craving something sweet this season, dietitian Vidhi Chawla has a healthy solution. She shares recipes for some desi, healthy winter desserts that can increase body heat and make you feel comfortable. Read on.

Gajar ka halwa or gajrela: Rich in fat, protein, calcium, gajar ka halwa or gajrela is a power-packed option for winters if cooked and eaten in the right way. A small bowl of gajrela after a meal once or twice a day can potentially give the nutrition you require in winter.

Ingredients:

– ½ kg grated carrots

– 2 cups of milk

– Sugar or any alternative sweetener

– Dry fruits (as much as required)

Recipe:

Pour milk in a pan and let it simmer; after one to two minutes, add carrots and simmer on low heat as well, then add sugar to taste. Keep stirring till it gets thicker and milk evaporates. Garnish with crushed dry fruits and enjoy with family. It may remain for one week if stored in the fridge properly.

Note: Diabetes patients and lactose intolerants refrain from consuming.

Pinniyan or Alsi ki pinni: According to Ayurveda, flax seeds balance vata, pitta and kapha. They also contain acids called omega-3 and omega-6, which balance the body’s cholesterol. A dessert made of alsi ought to be tasty and healthy.

Ingredients:

– ½ kg flaxseed (alsi)

– ½ kg whole wheat flour (atta)

– 2 cups of ghee

– 250 grams of jaggery

– 1 ¼ cup water

– Dry fruits (as much as required)

Recipe:

Take flaxseed and roast it slightly in a dry pan then grind it. Then take atta and roast it in ghee. Now take some ghee and roast the ground flaxseed again for a while till it leaves its mild fragrance, then switch off the gas. Now, in another pan, boil jaggery in 1¼ cup of water. Now take some dry fruits as per your choice and crush them. Let the jaggery cool and mix everything. Then take one fist of the stuff one by one and roll it to the shape of laddus. Leave them and let them get intact. Store them in airtight containers.

One can take two pinniyan with hot milk for breakfast or before bedtime with hot milk.

Note: Diabetes patients and people facing uric acid problems refrain from consuming. Also, avoid eating in excess or it may cause stomach ache.

Gur ka halwa: Gur ka halwa is perfect to keep the cold and cough away. Jaggery can increase bone density as it contains both calcium and phosphorus. It has numerous other benefits and is great for overall immunity.

Ingredients:

– 2 ½ tbsp ghee

– 1 cup semolina (suji)

– 50 gms jaggery (gur)

– ½ tsp cardamom powder

– A pinch of saffron (optional)

– 50 gms sliced pistachio

– 50 gms sliced almonds

Recipe:

Start with soaking the jaggery in water till the water turns brown. Also, soak the semolina but only for 20 minutes. Now heat ghee in a vessel and add semolina to roast. Once it turns brown, add jaggery water, saffron, green pistachio, cardamom powder, almonds, and stir. Once the halwa has your desired consistency, it is ready to be served.

