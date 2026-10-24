Fermented foods vs probiotics: Expert explains differences, benefits and what to look for

Fermented foods are often seen as healthy because they aid digestion and may support gut health. This is why foods such as yoghurt, kimchi, kombucha and sourdough are gaining popularity. But does the word ‘fermented’ automatically mean a food contains probiotics? Not necessarily, says Anshul Singh, Team Lead, Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics Department, Artemis Hospital Gurugram, adding, “Not all fermented foods are probiotic foods.”

Fermentation and probiotics are closely linked, but they are not the same. Knowing the difference can help people make better dietary choices and get the maximum benefits from their daily meals.

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Understanding fermentation and probiotics

Explaining fermentation, Singh says that it is a natural process that relies on micro-organisms such as bacteria and yeast to break down sugars and other components of food. It affects the taste, texture, smell, and shelf life of the food. Examples of fermented foods are curd, idli batter, dosa batter, kimchi and sauerkraut.