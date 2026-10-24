Fermented foods vs probiotics: Expert explains differences, benefits and what to look for

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Fermented foods are often seen as healthy because they aid digestion and may support gut health. This is why foods such as yoghurt, kimchi, kombucha and sourdough are gaining popularity. But does the word ‘fermented’ automatically mean a food contains probiotics? Not necessarily, says Anshul Singh, Team Lead, Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics Department, Artemis Hospital Gurugram, adding, “Not all fermented foods are probiotic foods.”
Fermentation and probiotics are closely linked, but they are not the same. Knowing the difference can help people make better dietary choices and get the maximum benefits from their daily meals.
Understanding fermentation and probiotics
Explaining fermentation, Singh says that it is a natural process that relies on micro-organisms such as bacteria and yeast to break down sugars and other components of food. It affects the taste, texture, smell, and shelf life of the food. Examples of fermented foods are curd, idli batter, dosa batter, kimchi and sauerkraut.
Probiotics, on the other hand, are live micro-organisms that, when administered in adequate amounts, confer a health benefit on the host.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
“Certain bacteria used in the fermentation process can be classified as probiotics but only when their beneficial effects are demonstrated. So, just because a food is fermented does not mean it contains probiotics or will provide you with any of the benefits a probiotic has,” says Singh.
Why processing and storage matter
The preparation, processing and storage of fermented food can affect the live microbial content. Singh cites an example to explain this. He says, “Curd containing live cultures may provide beneficial microorganisms, whereas heat-treated fermented products may contain few or no living microbes. Pasteurisation after fermentation kills many live bacteria.”
How to choose fermented foods wisely
When you buy fermented products, look for the label that says live and active cultures.
“Instead of simply looking for words like fermented or natural, seek out information about specific microbial strains and their proven health benefits. With homemade foods, preparation methods, hygiene and appropriate storage are just as important,” suggests Singh.
“Fermentation can improve flavour and preservation and some aspects of nutrition but does not automatically have to mean that a food is probiotic. The main difference is whether the food contains live microorganisms with known health benefits,” he adds.
A healthy gut still depends on a well-rounded diet, adequate fibre intake, and a variety of plant foods.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.