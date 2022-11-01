Masaba Gupta swears by this de-bloat tea

After a week of binge eating sweet and fried foods, all thanks to Dhanteras, Diwali, and Bhai Dooj, our hearts feel full and but our stomachs are bloated. If you are one of us and are looking for a super-easy-to-make home remedy then we have the perfect one for you, courtesy of designer and actor Masaba Gupta who recently shared the recipe for a de-bloat tea that she swears by.

“Drink on an empty stomach and before meals throughout the day. You’re welcome,” she wrote as she shared the recipe.

Have a look!

Ingredients

*4 tsp jeera

*4 tsp coriander seeds

*4 tsp saunf

*4 cardamom

*¼ tsp of ajwain

*2 litres of water (boil and bring down to 1.5l)

Here are the ingredients (Source: Masaba Gupta/ Instgaram) Here are the ingredients (Source: Masaba Gupta/ Instgaram)

Elucidating the benefits of this jeera water, Dr Garima Goyal, a nutritionist, said: “This concoction helps in relieving bloating, nausea, and constipation.”

She added that cumin tends to increase the enzymes in the gut and enhance digestion. “Apart from being a relaxant for GI, cumin seeds also contain certain antioxidant compounds that are also found to be anti-inflammatory and anti-diabetic in nature,” she said.

The expert added that fennel seeds or saunf also help in reducing GI distress with their anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. “If you are not a fan of jeera water, the best way to beat the bloat is to correct the way you eat,” she said, further suggesting that “chewing food properly, not eating fast, and knowing when to stop are some of the key points to keep in mind.”

Advertisement

Also Read | | Why you should start your day with a glass of cumin seeds or jeera water

Masaba Gupta shares what she drinks on an empty stomach. (Source: Masaba Gupta/Instagram) Masaba Gupta shares what she drinks on an empty stomach. (Source: Masaba Gupta/Instagram)

Earlier, the ace designer had shared that she starts her day with a glass of healthy ash gourd juice. “I keep asking myself this — are we uselessly chasing weight loss, when we should actually be chasing an alkaline body? Ayurveda really pushes you to have an alkaline system. And it does wonders!” Masaba wrote, adding that she drinks the juice on an empty stomach. “Drink as is or with a pinch of black jaggery or salt,” she suggested.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!