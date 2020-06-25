Feast your eyes on this new food trend

Presentation adds a lot to the experience of enjoying food. Which is why, chefs are constantly working on their plating and presentation techniques. And taking this a step further is a new food trend which has been slowly making its space. Known as the monochromatic food trend, it essentially involves having food items of similar colour on the plate. While we have not tasted it, the plates sure look appetising to the eyes.
Check out these pictures to take your eyes and your mind on a delectable food journey!
View this post on Instagram
Green is the new Black 💚 Celebrate #greenfriday by purchasing something for the Earth and provide delicious inspiration with the #plasticfreefoodie eMagazine (vol 3), a community fund-raising #plasticfree recipe collection, thanks to all the amazing people tagged in comments! 🙏🏼 100% of all sales with be donated to ocean protection. This year's issue is only $5 for a few more days, and you can also purchase the previous two issues for 25% off with the link in my stories and the code: GREENFRIDAY ✨ . I hope you all had a beautiful Thanksgiving yesterday! I don't know about you, but I'm also ready for more greens to get through this holiday szn, like this Romanesco Soup that's based on one of my recipes (search "yommme cauliflower soup" + 2 cups of baby kale) 🌿 Happy Friday! 🎉 . #yommme #romanesco #soup #pursuepretty #goodwaterfarms #onthetable #thanksgivingweekend #monochromaticfoodphotography
View this post on Instagram
Monochromatic breakfast for the win. It’s a go big or go home kinda breakfast, packed for all the carbs, proteins and fats to fuel me through a busy morning. Even though my workout was a miss due to weather 🌧🥶 I made sure I was well prepared to keep me full and fueled, because I’m coming for that afternoon workout. And you know I’m ready to perform.
View this post on Instagram
It's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas with this red snack board (inspired by @thedelicious) and watching "Rise of the Guardians" 🎅🐇❄️ . Homemade Pink Peppercorn Cashew Cheese, Star-shaped Seeded Crackers dyed with beet juice, and Harissa (made with fresh peppers) recipes can be found in my cookbook "The Plantiful Plate". The radishes and harissa are super yum, and I love the sweet and tart pop of the sugared cranberries — thanks @vanillaandbean for showing how to make them! 💕✨ . It was so fun putting this board together (and eating it!), I feel like a next-level series of #monochromaticfoodphotography inspo coming up for 2020. What do you think? 😜 . . . . #yommme #thedelicious #feedfeed #f52festive #pantone #howiholiday #thebakefeed #eattheworld #glowlean #nomyourself #holidayentertaining #imsomartha #nigellalawson #bestofvegan #letscookvegan #flatlaytoday #foodstylist #makesmewhole #fromscratch #forksoverknives #beautifulcuisines #mywilliamssonoma #bombesquad #plasticfreefoodie
The thing about this trend is that it tricks you into eating many things while making you think you are relishing just one. Crazy isn’t it? In fact, there’s also ‘monochromatic food photography’, a type of food photography which focuses solely on the colour palette
While the term monochromatic might sound oddly scientific and the pictures make the dishes seem difficult to make, it isn’t really so. All you need to do is take a base colour like white and then pair it with other tones and shades of white itself. For eg: set a white plate with powdered sugar doughnuts along with a glass of milk. Or you place a brown paper bag near a mustard bowl of nuts.
View this post on Instagram
Lunching the Indian way: Chana daal (split pea) crepes with choley (chickpea curry)… Made with all yellow ingredients 🙏 For the crepes (makes 8-9 medium sizes): 💛2 cups split peas, soaked overnight 💛2 cups water 💛Golden salt to taste (you can use regular salt as well) 💛Small thumbnail-sized ginger 💛Dash of oil for cooking (also possible without) 💛2 eggs (optional) . . Blitz everything save the oil in a blender or a food processor until smooth with no lumps left. Now add the batter on a frying pan with a bit of oil spread evenly on the pan. For an oil-free version, just omit oil and use a non-stick skillet, just like the one by @powerhungrycamilla 😊 Cook for 2-3 min on both sides until they look like cooked crepes and then transfer to a plate. Repeat the same for the remaining batter. 🥚Note: eggs are not necessary but I felt the crepes retained their shape better during cooking when using eggs. You can keep it strictly vegan too. . . For the choley (cooks for 3): 💛2.5 cups preboiled chickpeas 💛2 cups of my awesome yellow sauce (see yesterday's post) 💛2 teaspoons curry powder 💛1 teaspoon turmeric powder 💛2 slices of ginger, juliened or minced 💛1 cup water 💛Golden salt to taste 💛1 yellow onion, chopped 💛1/4th of a super hot yellow chilli, chopped 💛Dash of oil 💛A squeeze of lemon Start with heating up a bit of oil in a pot on medium. Next, add the ginger and onion, and sautee until softened. Pour in the sauce made from yellow pepper, onions, yellow tomatoes and garlic. Add the curry powder, chilli, lemon juice, salt and turmeric. Cook for 4-5 mins. Next, add the chickpeas and water, cover and cook for 10-15 mins, stirring occasionally. Here, you can even reduce the water for a desired sauce consistency. Check salt and spices, adjust accordingly. Cook for 8-10 more mins. Serve piping hot with roti, parathas, rice or daal crepes. . . E N J O Y🙏
Will you try this food trend?
