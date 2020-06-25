Feast your eyes on this new food trend

Get cues for your next Instagram-worthy meal! (Photo: Getty) Get cues for your next Instagram-worthy meal! (Photo: Getty)

Presentation adds a lot to the experience of enjoying food. Which is why, chefs are constantly working on their plating and presentation techniques. And taking this a step further is a new food trend which has been slowly making its space. Known as the monochromatic food trend, it essentially involves having food items of similar colour on the plate. While we have not tasted it, the plates sure look appetising to the eyes.

Check out these pictures to take your eyes and your mind on a delectable food journey!

The thing about this trend is that it tricks you into eating many things while making you think you are relishing just one. Crazy isn’t it? In fact, there’s also ‘monochromatic food photography’, a type of food photography which focuses solely on the colour palette

While the term monochromatic might sound oddly scientific and the pictures make the dishes seem difficult to make, it isn’t really so. All you need to do is take a base colour like white and then pair it with other tones and shades of white itself. For eg: set a white plate with powdered sugar doughnuts along with a glass of milk. Or you place a brown paper bag near a mustard bowl of nuts.

Will you try this food trend?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd