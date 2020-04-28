Run out of your favourite poha? Spin your leftovers

Don’t fret if you don’t have poha; make some with your leftovers. Here’s how. (Source: File Photo) Don’t fret if you don’t have poha; make some with your leftovers. Here’s how. (Source: File Photo)

It is quite common to run out of kitchen essentials during the lockdown. For breakfast, many families prefer poha. But what if you run out of poha or flattened rice that makes for a filling and healthy breakfast or snack option? Not to worry, here are some easy recipes that you can try when you have leftovers or just plain bored of your regular poha.

Homemade Bread Poha by Chef Anshu Raj, Caterspoint

Ingredients

200g – White bread (made soft by sprinkling water)

[Choice of vegetables according to your preferences and availability]

30g – Green peas

1tsp – Plant-based oil (olive oil)

A pinch – Cumin seeds

1tsp – Turmeric

A pinch – Mustard seeds

8-10 – Curry leaves

1tsp – Julienne ginger and green chilies

20g – Chopped onions

20g – Chopped tomatoes

1tsp – Coriander leaves (finely chopped)

1/2tsp – Lemon juice

Sweet and sour Seasoning (according to the taste)

Method

*Take oil in a pan; add cumin and mustard seeds. Then add chopped ginger and green chilies followed by fresh crushed herbs like curry leaves.

*After a few seconds, add chopped onions and tomatoes. When it turns translucent, add blanched veggies (green beans and green peas), sweet and sour seasonings and cook for a couple of minutes. Then add the soft bread after cutting into cubes. Sauté it properly until it is cooked well with all the ingredients.

*Garnish with lemon juice and finely chopped fresh coriander leaves. Serve hot with bhujia and green chutney.

It is a very easy, healthy and tasty recipe that can be made even when you have very basic ingredients at home.

Roti Poha or Roti Chivda

Ingredients

Leftover rotis cut into small pieces/Grind them into course pieces in a mixie

1tbsp – Oil

1 – Broken dry red chilli, deseeded

1/4tsp – Rai/mustard seeds

1/4tsp – Jeera/cumin seeds

1/4tsp – Hing/asafoetida

8-10 – Curry leaves/kadi patta

1tbsp – Peanuts

1tsp – Cumin powder

1tsp – Coriander powder

1/2tsp – Turmeric powder/haldi powder

1/4tsp – Amchur/dry mango powder

1/2tsp – Powdered sugar

1tsp – Sesame seeds/til

Salt to taste

Method

*Heat one tablespoon oil in a non-stick pan or kadhai.

*Add dry red chilli, mustard seeds and cumin seeds. Once the seeds crackle, add kadi patta, hing and peanuts. Saute on medium flame for two-three minutes and then add roti pieces.

*Now add all the dry spice powders one by one – turmeric powder, dhaniya+jeera powder and salt. Mix and saute till roti pieces become crisp.

*Switch off the flame and add amchur powder, powdered sugar and sesame seeds. Also, check and adjust the seasoning at this stage.

*Remove from flame and let it cool.

Pro tip: Another way to use leftover rotis is to cut them into square pieces and fry. Then sprinkle chaat masala and salt over them and your snack is ready.

Which one are you going to try?

