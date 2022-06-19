Father’s Day: A creamy potato recipe to impress your dad

June 19, 2022 9:10:09 am
Father’s Day is here, and there are many ways in which you can make the day special for him.
If you are looking to celebrate the day by cooking tasty food for your dad, here is a delicious recipe that will bring a smile to his face. This mouth-watering recipe of creamy potatoes — courtesy of Godrej Vikhroli Cucina — will surely impress your father. In fact, you can share it with the entire family!
Ingredients
- Potato (medium size) – 3 to 4
- Godrej Rice Bran Oil – 50 ml
- Garlic – 4 cloves
- Cheese -150gm
- Cream – 100ml
- Salt and pepper – As per taste
- Oregano – 1 tsp
- Chili flakes – 1 tsp
- Parsley – For garnish
Method
- Cut thin slices of potatoes and place in cold salted water.
- Take a non-stick pan, heat oil over low heat, and add chopped garlic
- Spread the sliced potatoes in the same pan add pour over the cream, grated cheese, salt, pepper, chili flakes, and oregano; then again spread the sliced potatoes and adjust the seasoning.
- Cover with lid and keep it on low flame for 20 minutes. After that, check the potato for tenderness.
- Remove from heat and place it on a nice clean plate and garnish with parsley.
- Serve hot.
Would you like to try?
