Aldo Campeol, ‘Father of Tiramisu’, dies aged 93; know about his legacy

Popularly nicknamed the ‘Father of Tiramisu’, Aldo Campeol who owned the Italian restaurant where tiramisu is widely thought to have been invented, has passed away aged 93.

The news was shared by Luca Zaia, the president of Italy’s Veneto region, where Campeol’s former restaurant was located (in the city of Trevis), in a Facebook post.

ALSO READ | A tiramisu with an espresso twist to satiate your dessert cravings

“I extend to all the family members my deepest condolences in the memory of a figure like Aldo, who contributed to the great Treviso,” he mentioned.

He also highlighted the contributions that Aldo, his wife, and the restaurant’s chef made in food history.

“With Aldo Campeol, who disappeared today at the age of 93, Treviso loses another star in his food history, which will shine even up there. Aldo, his very long restaurant business, and his Beccherie, have gone through decades of the best Treviso tradition, made of hospitality and quality, and of that kind smile that was never missing on his face.

“In his house, thanks to his wife’s intuition and imagination, one of the most famous confectionery successes in the world was born, such as tiramisu certified by the Italian Academy of Cuisine. I extend my deepest condolences to all family members in his memory,” he expressed.

Tiramisu, a coffee-flavoured Italian dessert, is believed to have been invented at Campeol’s restaurant, Le Beccherie in 1969, and available on its menu in 1972, before becoming a global favourite with its own renditions.

ALSO READ | Craving for something sweet? Try out this easy and delicious tiramisu recipe

Though Aldo has been credited as the father of Tiramisu, it is said that it was his wife Alba, and one of the restaurant’s chefs Roberto Linguanotto who invented the dish accidentally.

According to BBC, the duo came up with the idea for the dessert after Linguanotto accidentally dropped mascarpone in a bowl of eggs and sugar. He liked how it tasted and told Alba Campeol. The two then added coffee-soaked ladyfingers and concocted what came to be known as tiramisu.

As per npr.org, the recipe was eventually certified by the Italian Academy of Cuisine, and Zaia led an effort to secure the protected status by the European Union so it couldn’t be made with strawberries or cream.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!