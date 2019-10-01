Toggle Menu
Fasting this Navratri? Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has a diet plan for youhttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/food-wine/fasting-navratri-nutritionist-rujuta-diwekar-diet-plan-blood-sugar-diabetes-6044035/

Fasting this Navratri? Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has a diet plan for you

The celebrity nutritionist explains the significance of fasting and shares an ideal diet plan that you can follow during the festivities on her Instagram page.

navratri, navratri 2019, navratri images, navratri wishes, happy navratri, happy navratri 2019, happy navratri images, happy navratri wishes, happy navratri wishes images, happy navratri wallpaper, happy navratri photo, navratri status, happy navratri status, happy navratri messages, navratri messages, navratri whatsapp messages, happy navratri messages for whatsapp, navratri photos, navratri wishes, rujuta diwekar, navratri fasting,
Fasting brings with it many nutritional requirements that need to be taken care of. (Source: File Photo)

Many people fast during the nine auspicious days of the Navratri festival, during which different forms of goddess Shakti are worshipped. Fasting is a good way to help the body detox and “cleanse” oneself, but it must be noted that many nutritional requirements for the body need to be taken care of. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar explains the significance of fasting and shares an ideal diet plan during for those fasting during Navratras on her Instagram page.

ALSO READ | Navaratri 2019: Fasting tips for people with diabetes

“It’s the time of the year when the end of Pitru Paksha leads to the beginning of Navratri. Both, in their own way, are a means that use food or ‘anna‘ as a learning tool. Pitru Paksha is about charity and offering food to the ancestors who no longer live in their bodies and in the realm of our world. And Navratri, amongst many other things, is about staying disciplined with food to help nurture the creative and the feminine principle in our physical bodies,” she wrote in the post explaining how Navratri is of special significance to women as they are live expressions of the divine mother.

navratri, navratri 2019, navratri images, navratri wishes, happy navratri, happy navratri 2019, happy navratri images, happy navratri wishes, happy navratri wishes images, happy navratri wallpaper, happy navratri photo, navratri status, happy navratri status, happy navratri messages, navratri messages, navratri whatsapp messages, happy navratri messages for whatsapp, navratri photos, navratri wishes, rujuta diwekar, navratri fasting,
Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shared Navratri diet plan on Instagram. (Source: File Photo)

According to Diwekar, whether one chooses to express themselves as forms of Annapurna, Saraswati, Lakshmi, Durga or Kali, it is “our cultural way of feminism”.

ALSO READ | Navratri celebrations in South India: All you need to know

Advertising

“The food is ‘restricted’ as a method of disciplining the senses… it empowers the women with nutrients that make them not just physically stronger but helps bring about a balance at the hormonal level too. This is because of the diversity of foods that are traditionally eaten during this time. It’s a ‘religious’ method of teaching families that good physical health of women and girls is of paramount importance to the well-being of communities and societies,” she wrote.

navratri, navratri 2019, navratri images, navratri wishes, happy navratri, happy navratri 2019, happy navratri images, happy navratri wishes, happy navratri wishes images, happy navratri wallpaper, happy navratri photo, navratri status, happy navratri status, happy navratri messages, navratri messages, navratri whatsapp messages, happy navratri messages for whatsapp, navratri photos, navratri wishes, rujuta diwekar, navratri fasting,
For lunch, one can include Maharastrian savoury thalipeeth. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

In the diet plan, she mentions that one should either opt for a fresh fruit or handful of nuts or raisins which have been soaked overnight with kesar on waking up, then consume Singhare ke Pakode or Sabudana Khichdi or sweet potato with dahi or alu ki kheer.

navratri, navratri 2019, navratri images, navratri wishes, happy navratri, happy navratri 2019, happy navratri images, happy navratri wishes, happy navratri wishes images, happy navratri wallpaper, happy navratri photo, navratri status, happy navratri status, happy navratri messages, navratri messages, navratri whatsapp messages, happy navratri messages for whatsapp, navratri photos, navratri wishes, rujuta diwekar, navratri fasting,
Diversity of foods are eaten during Navratri fasting. (Source: Rujuta Diwekar/Instagram)

ALSO READ | Navratri 2019: Date, Puja Muhurat, Timings, History, Importance and Significance of Navratri Festival in India

She advised that people who are observing fasts could also opt for mid-meals like fresh fruits or milkshake or chaas or shikanji or kheer or sweet potato chaat or sabudana wada with dahi.

navratri, navratri 2019, navratri images, navratri wishes, happy navratri, happy navratri 2019, happy navratri images, happy navratri wishes, happy navratri wishes images, happy navratri wallpaper, happy navratri photo, navratri status, happy navratri status, happy navratri messages, navratri messages, navratri whatsapp messages, happy navratri messages for whatsapp, navratri photos, navratri wishes, rujuta diwekar, navratri fasting,
Mid-meals can incorporate sabudana wada. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

For lunch, one could go for kuttu or rajgira or singhare atta ki roti with alu or arbi sabzi or makhane ki sabzi or kuttu ki kadhi with samo chaawal or upasacha thalipeeth.

For dinner, she recommended samo chawal with dahi or jhangora kheer or paneer ki sabzi with kuttu or singhare or rajgira or banana flour ki roti.

However, she had a word of caution. “This is a rough food plan but please make alterations to it based on the region you come from and according to what your grandmom approves,” she stated.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android