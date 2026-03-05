Farah Khan misses out on bringing food for Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber, noting both are vegetarian: ‘Hum logon ka mistake ho gaya’

Filmmaker and YouTuber Farah Khan, who often prepares home-cooked meals for her guests on her YouTube channel, recently missed out on one for Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber. Farah, 61, admitted, “Normally, I get food for my guests. But Sunny and Daniel are both vegetarians. We were scared because we make typical Indian food, and I wasn’t sure…you guys don’t eat too many spices…”

Responding to Farah, Sunny clarified: “No, no, we all eat…I eat, Daniel eats”. Then Farah expressed, “Hum logon ka mistake hogaya (We goofed up).”

Their exchange sparks an interesting question: what actually happens to your body if you eat spicy vegetarian food every day?