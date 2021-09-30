Make yourself a ‘fancy’ breakfast with this ‘quirky’ recipe

September 30, 2021 9:10:59 am
Feel like having something different for breakfast today? Instead of stepping out, you can amp up your breakfast game with a delectable recipe that can be prepared in a jiffy. All you need is a little preparation beforehand to get you started.
This recipe of Poha Croquettes made with vegetables, pressed rice and breadcrumbs, from chef Sanjeev Kapoor is a must-try.
“Fancy up your breakfast game with these quirky Poha Croquettes,” the chef wrote on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Here’s how to make it.
Ingredients
1½ cups – Pressed rice (poha)
2 – Medium potatoes boiled, peeled and grated
1 – Medium onion, finely chopped
½ cup – Green peas, blanched
1 tsp – Curry leaves, shredded
2 – Green chillies, finely chopped
1 tsp – Mustard seeds
1 tbsp – Fresh coriander leaves, finely chopped
½ tsp – Red chilli powder
¼ tsp – Turmeric powder
Salt to taste
Refined flour (maida) slurry as required
Dried breadcrumbs for coating
Oil to deep fry
Method
*Soak pressed rice in some water and drain.
*Mix together potatoes, onion, green peas, curry leaves, green chillies, mustard seeds, coriander leaves, chilli powder, turmeric powder, salt and pressed rice in a bowl.
*Divide the mixture into equal portions and shape it into croquettes.
*Heat sufficient oil in a kadai. Deep-fry croquettes till golden brown. Drain on absorbent paper.
*Serve hot with green chutney.
Would you like to try this easy recipe?
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-