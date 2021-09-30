Make yourself a ‘fancy’ breakfast with this ‘quirky’ recipe

scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 30, 2021
By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 30, 2021 9:10:59 am
Poha Croquettes, Poha Croquettes easy recipe, how to make Poha Croquettes, Poha Croquettes recipe, sanjeev kapoor recipes, indianexpress.com, indianexpress,Try something different for breakfast today! (Source: Sanjeev Kapoor.com)

Feel like having something different for breakfast today? Instead of stepping out, you can amp up your breakfast game with a delectable recipe that can be prepared in a jiffy. All you need is a little preparation beforehand to get you started.

This recipe of Poha Croquettes made with vegetables, pressed rice and breadcrumbs, from chef Sanjeev Kapoor is a must-try.

“Fancy up your breakfast game with these quirky Poha Croquettes,” the chef wrote on Instagram.

 

A post shared by Sanjeev Kapoor (@sanjeevkapoor)

Here’s how to make it.

Ingredients

1½ cups – Pressed rice (poha)
2 – Medium potatoes boiled, peeled and grated
1 – Medium onion, finely chopped
½ cup – Green peas, blanched
1 tsp – Curry leaves, shredded
2 – Green chillies, finely chopped
1 tsp – Mustard seeds
1 tbsp – Fresh coriander leaves, finely chopped
½ tsp – Red chilli powder
¼ tsp – Turmeric powder
Salt to taste
Refined flour (maida) slurry as required
Dried breadcrumbs for coating
Oil to deep fry

Method

*Soak pressed rice in some water and drain.
*Mix together potatoes, onion, green peas, curry leaves, green chillies, mustard seeds, coriander leaves, chilli powder, turmeric powder, salt and pressed rice in a bowl.
*Divide the mixture into equal portions and shape it into croquettes.
*Heat sufficient oil in a kadai. Deep-fry croquettes till golden brown. Drain on absorbent paper.
*Serve hot with green chutney.

Would you like to try this easy recipe?

