The fada ni khichdi is bursting with flavour; try this recipe tonight

How about something delicious and easy to make for dinner tonight? Well, khichdi may not be something you thought we would suggest, but there are so many variations of this one pot meal, that it will leave you surprised. So try the flavourful moong dal khichdi or Fada ni khichdi, a Gujarati staple made with dalia or broken wheat, which is not only a delight to have but also helps keep cholesterol levels under check.

Simple to make, the khichdi can be had with curd or ghee or pickle.

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal recently shared the recipe.

Take a look!

Ingredients

10g – Moong dal

10g – Broken wheat

20g – Chopped onion

20g – Chopped capsicum

10g – Boiled peas

20g – Chopped tomato

¼ tsp – Cumin seeds

¼ tsp – Ginger garlic paste

¼ tsp – Turmeric powder

¼tsp – Red chilli powder

1 tsp – Olive oil

Method

*Wash and soak moong dal and broken wheat for 10-15 minutes, and strain.

*In a pressure cooker, add oil followed by cumin seeds, ginger garlic paste and onion.

*When the onion turns soft, add boiled peas, tomato, capsicum and other spices.

*Now add moong dal, broken wheat and saute for few minutes.

*Add 1-2 cups of water and pressure cook for up to two-three whistles.

*Serve hot along with curd.

