How to check if your salted green peas contain artificial colour: Try this simple test

After learning about adulteration in turmeric and tomato ketchup and the wide availability of ‘banned’ Chinese garlic in the Indian market, let’s find out whether salted green peas — a popular snack often enjoyed for their crunchy texture and savoury flavour — are also adulterated and what you can do to stay protected.

“To improve their appearance, some salted green matar sold commercially may contain artificial colouring,” said Simrat Kathuria, CEO and head dietitian, The Diet Xperts.

Kahthuria states several health hazards are associated with artificial food colours frequently made from synthetic compounds. “These include childhood hyperactivity, allergic responses, and possible long-term consequences like carcinogenicity. Artificially tinted peas’ vivid green colour can trick buyers into thinking the product is fresher or healthier than it actually is,” she said.