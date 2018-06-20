Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018

Express Recipes: Give your vegetable stir-fry a south Indian twist with Green Beans Thoran

Love south Indian food and can't resist the rich flavour of coconut? Try this healthy and mouth-watering Green Beans Thoran recipe that can be prepared with a different vegetable every day.

Written by Ashima Goyal Siraj | New Delhi | Updated: June 20, 2018 6:00:33 am
Green Beans Thoran recipe, Green Beans with Coconut stir-fry recipe, green beans recipe, healthy tasty green beans recipe, healthy recipes for kids, healthy recipes beans, indian express, indian express news Love south Indian food? Try this Green Beans Thoran recipe prepared with the wonders of coconut oil.
Related News

Thoran or Poriyal is a Keralite coconut based vegetable fry preparation. In this recipe, I’m cooking green beans with coconut, but you can have carrot thoran, spinach thoran, beetroot thoran. Just about any vegetable of your choice can be made into a thoran or poriyal.

I first had thoran when I visited Guruwayur for my college roommate’s wedding. They had many coconut trees in their backyard and there was always fresh coconut being grated to put in their curry leaf coconut chutney or coconut rice or just about any other recipe. The aroma and flavour of freshly grated coconut are just indescribable as compared to shop bought dried desiccated coconut. Every day, we would have a thoran vegetable fry with a different vegetable.

ALSO READ | Express Recipes: Cook this Jowar Daliya Upma for a nutritious start to the day

I love the diversity of Indian cuisine. Just geographically speaking, food drastically changes as you move from east to west or north to south or any other direction. Not just the vegetables, but the cooking oil is also dependent on local produce. While mustard oil cooking is common in east India, coconut oil is the cooking medium in south.

Behind the curtain of “modernisation”, we are slowly moving towards refined oil. But traditional Indian cooking has always relied on these cold-pressed (kacchi dhani) oils that are healthier and also more flavourful. I hope you do try this recipe and the wonders of coconut oil! If you find it too strong, you can switch it with your regular cooking oil.

Green Beans Thoran (Green Beans with Coconut stir-fry)

Prep Time: 5 mins | Cook Time: 20 mins | Serves 4

Ingredients:

1tbsp — Coconut oil (or any other vegetable oil of your choice)
A pinch — Asafoetida (hing)
1tsp — Mustard seeds (rai)
8-10 — Curry leaves
1 — Green chilli, chopped
1 — Onion, chopped
2 cups — Green beans, chopped
½tsp — Turmeric powder
Salt — To taste
1 cup — Grated coconut

Method:

* Heat oil in a deep pan or kadhai. Add hing and mustard seeds.

* Once the seeds start to crackle, add curry leaves, green chillies, and onions. Sauté for about two minutes till the onions start to soften.

* Add the chopped beans, turmeric powder, and salt.

* Mix everything together and cook with a lid on for about five minutes till the beans are almost done. Check in between and add a little water if you see the beans sticking to the pan. (You can also cook the beans beforehand by steaming them or cooking in microwave on high for about five minutes.)

* Add the grated coconut, mix everything well and cook open for another five minutes with occasional stirring. Make sure there is no water left from the earlier step.

* Remove from heat and serve with roti or rice.

After working for six years as an engineer, I studied social policy and am now a full-time volunteer, serving children. Children are my first love. My other ‘first love’ is Food. Food is story-telling, its conversation, and it’s also service. Food nourishes our body, mind, and soul. Eating well doesn’t require fancy cooking, but it does require mindfulness and practice. Anybody can cook and everybody should cook! I blog about my adventures in the kitchen at My Weekend Kitchen.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now