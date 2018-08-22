Express Recipes: Give your rice a healthy twist with the fibre-rich Quinoa vegetable pulao

Try this healthy recipe of Quinoa vegetable pulao at home. Try this healthy recipe of Quinoa vegetable pulao at home.

Mixed vegetable pulao is a common preparation in all Indian homes. I love the simplicity of it. In our home, pulao was often a mid-week meal, when you want something light and quick. While traditionally when we say pulao, we think of rice but this vegetable pulao recipe is made with one of the healthiest grains – Quinoa.

Quinoa is a South American grain which is now also cultivated in India and you can easily find different types of quinoa grains in the market — there is white, red, and black. White is the most common. You can also find mixed packs with all three kinds.

Quinoa is a whole-grain and is packed with vitamins, minerals, protein, and fibre. Did you know for just about the same amount of calories, quinoa has four times as much fibre than white rice? Moreover, it is a complete protein providing all 9 of the essential amino acids.

I hope you definitely try this quinoa mixed vegetable pulao. It is nutritious and wholesome. It is perfect for lunch box meals as it is convenient to pack, tastes good hot or cold, is healthy and delicious. Along with the Quinoa pulao, this vegan quinoa salad is one of my favourite lunch box recipes, especially during summers.

Quinoa Vegetable Pulao

Preparation: 10 mins | Cooking Time: 20 mins | Serves 2

Ingredients

1 cup – Mixed quinoa (or use any one kind)

1 – Green chilli, chopped

1 inch – Ginger, peeled and chopped

2 – Cloves garlic, smashed, peeled, and chopped

1 – Sweet potato, peeled and chopped

½ cup – Mixed capsicum (I used red and green)

2 – Stalks of spring onions, chopped

2 tsp – Cumin powder

½ tsp – Turmeric powder

Salt to taste

Red chilli powder, to taste

2 tbsp – Vegetable oil

Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

ALSO READ | Express Recipes: Cook this Jowar Daliya Upma for a nutritious start to the day

Method

* Place the quinoa into a fine strainer and wash it under running water.

* In a deep pot, heat two cups of water. Add the washed quinoa, ½ tbsp oil, and some salt.

* Bring to boil, reduce heat, cover and cook till the grain has absorbed all the water. Usually takes about 15 minutes.

* While the quinoa is cooking, heat the remaining oil in another pan.

* Add chopped chillies, ginger, and garlic. Sauté for a minute. This lends a beautiful aroma to the oil.

* Next, add the sweet potatoes and let them cook for about 3-4 minutes. The potatoes are the only veggies in this recipe that need to cook for a little longer.

* Once the potatoes start to become soft, add the chopped capsicums, spring onions and all the spices.

* Sauté for just a couple of minutes. You want the capsicums to retain their crunchiness.

* Mix in the cooked quinoa. Give it a good stir. Sprinkle fresh coriander leaves and serve hot or pack in lunch boxes.

Don’t forget to tell us how it worked out for you in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd