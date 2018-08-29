Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected Sponsored

Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected

Express Recipes: Paneer and Aloo Kofta Curry

No Indian dinner party is complete without a paneer main dish. I often make this kofta curry for festive gatherings. It is super simple to make, delicious, and looks like a lot of effort has been put into it!

Written by Ashima Goyal Siraj | Bucharest | Updated: August 29, 2018 6:00:32 am
Paneer recipes, Paneer kofta recipes, kota recipes Paneer is a vegetarian’s delight. Did you know paneer is called cottage cheese because it is one of the simplest cheese to make at home?
Related News

Paneer and potato both are amongst the most versatile ingredients in the kitchen. They are used in snacks, in mains, in parathas, and sometimes also in desserts! In this delicious curry, they come together to make totally yum, soft, and spicy koftas. In fact, don’t be surprised if half of your kofta get over even before they go into the curry!

The masala curry is a simple onion and tomato based gravy, which can be used as a base for many dishes. You can also add some cashew paste to the curry to make a more creamier, malai paneer curry.

Paneer is a vegetarian’s delight. Did you know paneer is called cottage cheese because it is one of the simplest cheese to make at home? Just curdle milk with lemon juice, yogurt, or vinegar. Drain the curdled milk and the press. I always add the whey or the leftover water from making paneer into the curry. It adds to the flavour and the creaminess of the curry.

No Indian dinner party is complete without a paneer main dish. I often make this kofta curry for festive gatherings. It is super simple to make, delicious, and looks like a lot of effort has been put into it! So get ready for compliments when you serve this one in your next party.

Paneer and Aloo Kofta Curry

Prep Time: 15 mins | Cook Time: 30 mins | Serves 4-6

Ingredients

For the kofta:
1 cup – Paneer, grated
1 cup – Potatoes, boiled, peeled, and grated
2 tbsp – Fresh ginger, grated
¼ cup – Fresh coriander leaves, finally chopped
1 tsp – Coriander powder
½ tsp – Cumin powder
½ tsp – Red chilli powder
1 tsp – Chaat masala
Salt to taste
Oil for deep frying

Method

* In a big bowl, combine together grated paneer, potatoes, ginger, coriander, and all the spices. Shape into small balls.

* Heat oil in a deep kadhai on medium-high heat.

* Once the oil is hot, fry the koftas, a few at a time so as to not crowd them in the kadhai. Turn over to ensure they cook evenly.

* Remove on a kitchen towel.

For the curry:
2 tbsp – Vegetable oil
A pinch of hing
1 tsp – Cumin seeds
1 – Green chilli, chopped
1 tbsp – Ginger-garlic paste
1 – Onion, chopped
2 – Tomatoes, chopped
2 tsp – Coriander powder
1 tsp – Cumin powder
½ tsp – Turmeric powder
½ tsp – Red chilli powder
Salt, to taste
A pinch of sugar

Method

* Heat oil in a pan. Once hot, add hing and cumin seeds.

* When the seeds start to sputter, add green chillies and ginger-garlic paste. Sauté for a minute and then add the chopped onions.

* Mix well and cook the onions for a couple of minutes, till they start to soften.

* Add the tomatoes and all the spices. Mix well and cook covered on medium heat for 5 minutes.

* Remove from heat and directly in the pot, blend the gravy to smooth using a hand blender. Be careful because the hot gravy might sputter.

* Just before serving, add the koftas to the curry. Serve hot.

Must Watch

After working for six years as an engineer, I studied social policy and am now a full-time volunteer, serving children. Children are my first love. My other ‘first love’ is Food. Food is story-telling, its conversation, and it’s also service. Food nourishes our body, mind, and soul. Eating well doesn’t require fancy cooking, but it does require mindfulness and practice. Anybody can cook and everybody should cook! I blog about my adventures in the kitchen at My Weekend Kitchen

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone Give Love Advice
Watch Now
Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone Give Love Advice
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement