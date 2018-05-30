Express recipes: Give a twist to your classic moong dal with this recipe

In need of some comfy food? Try this moong dal recipe with a twist. In need of some comfy food? Try this moong dal recipe with a twist.

I love dals. All kinds of them but yellow moong dal is my go-to lentil when I am in need of some easy comfort food. In this recipe I added suva or dill leaves to the classic moong dal recipe for a twist. I like the simplicity of this recipe, just the dal, tomatoes and fresh dill with simple seasoning. This recipe is without any onions and garlic. I love the aroma of fresh dill and I think, in Indian food, we don’t really use dill as much as we can. Nine out of ten times, the only green leaves sprinkled on a curry or a dal is fresh coriander and while I love coriander too, dill adds a unique freshness and aroma to the dal. The delicate feathery leaves of dill are also rich in Vitamin A, C and minerals like iron and manganese.

Dals or lentils are packed with proteins and especially in a vegetarian diet, lentils are the main source of protein. It is amazing how this humble yellow moong dal can be made into so many recipes from a plain dal khichdi to mangodi ki sabzi to the traditional Indian desserts like moong dal halwa.

Fresh dill should be added only at the end of cooking, much like fresh coriander leaves. They don’t really need to cook and cooking for a long time actually reduces their flavour and aroma.

Ingredients

1 cup – Yellow moong dal

1tsp – Turmeric powder

1tbsp – Ghee

1tsp – Cumin seeds

1 green chilli, finely chopped

1tsp – Ginger (chopped)

2 cup – Tomato (chopped)

8-10 stalks – Fresh dill (copped)

1 lime – Juice

Salt to taste

A pinch hing

Method

* Wash the dal in 3-4 changes of water and soak in room temperature water for 10 mins while you finish the rest of preparation.

* Drain and pressure cook with salt, turmeric and water for 2 whistles.

* Remove the cooker from heat and open only after all the steam has escaped on its own.

* While the dal is cooking, heat ghee in a pan. Add hing and cumin seeds.

* When the seeds start to crackle, add ginger, and green chillies. Sauté for a minute.

* Add tomatoes and a little salt. Mix well. Cook for about 5 mins with occasional stirring. Add a little water to the pan if the masala starts to stick.

* Add the cooked dal to the tomato masala. Mix well and continue to cook for about 2 minutes.

* Add in the chopped dill leaves, and lime juice. Mix well, remove from heat and serve hot with rice or roti.

