Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

Express recipes: Give a twist to your classic moong dal with this recipe

It is amazing how this humble yellow moong dal can be made into so many recipes from a plain dal khichdi to mangodi ki sabzi to the traditional Indian desserts like moong dal halwa. Try it with dill leaves for a new experience.

Written by Ashima Goyal Siraj | Bucharest | Updated: May 30, 2018 9:59:48 am
Moong dal, dill leaves, dal, tomatoes, comfort food, easy indian dish, Moong dal with dill leaves, ASHIMA GOYAL SIRAJ express recipes, express recipes, indian express, indian express trending In need of some comfy food? Try this moong dal recipe with a twist.
Related News

I love dals. All kinds of them but yellow moong dal is my go-to lentil when I am in need of some easy comfort food. In this recipe I added suva or dill leaves to the classic moong dal recipe for a twist. I like the simplicity of this recipe, just the dal, tomatoes and fresh dill with simple seasoning. This recipe is without any onions and garlic. I love the aroma of fresh dill and I think, in Indian food, we don’t really use dill as much as we can. Nine out of ten times, the only green leaves sprinkled on a curry or a dal is fresh coriander and while I love coriander too, dill adds a unique freshness and aroma to the dal. The delicate feathery leaves of dill are also rich in Vitamin A, C and minerals like iron and manganese.

Dals or lentils are packed with proteins and especially in a vegetarian diet, lentils are the main source of protein. It is amazing how this humble yellow moong dal can be made into so many recipes from a plain dal khichdi to mangodi ki sabzi to the traditional Indian desserts like moong dal halwa. 

Fresh dill should be added only at the end of cooking, much like fresh coriander leaves. They don’t really need to cook and cooking for a long time actually reduces their flavour and aroma. 

Ingredients

1 cup – Yellow moong dal
1tsp – Turmeric powder
1tbsp – Ghee
1tsp – Cumin seeds
1 green chilli, finely chopped
1tsp – Ginger (chopped)
2 cup – Tomato (chopped)
8-10 stalks – Fresh dill (copped)
1 lime – Juice
Salt to taste
A pinch hing

Method

* Wash the dal in 3-4 changes of water and soak in room temperature water for 10 mins while you finish the rest of preparation.

* Drain and pressure cook with salt, turmeric and water for 2 whistles.

* Remove the cooker from heat and open only after all the steam has escaped on its own.

* While the dal is cooking, heat ghee in a pan. Add hing and cumin seeds.

* When the seeds start to crackle, add ginger, and green chillies. Sauté for a minute.

* Add tomatoes and a little salt. Mix well. Cook for about 5 mins with occasional stirring. Add a little water to the pan if the masala starts to stick.

* Add the cooked dal to the tomato masala. Mix well and continue to cook for about 2 minutes.

* Add in the chopped dill leaves, and lime juice. Mix well, remove from heat and serve hot with rice or roti.

After working for six years as an engineer, I studied social policy and am now a full-time volunteer, serving children. Children are my first love. My other ‘first love’ is Food.  Food is story-telling, its conversation, and it’s also service. Food nourishes our body, mind, and soul. Eating well doesn’t require fancy cooking, but it does require mindfulness and practice. Anybody can cook and everybody should cook! I blog about my adventures in the kitchen at My Weekend Kitchen

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now