Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

Express Recipes: Cook this Jowar Daliya Upma for a nutritious start to the day

Wondering how to give a healthy and nutritious twist to your breakfast? Try this Jowar Daliya Upma recipe. Jowar is also a high protein grain, making it a great choice for breakfast cereals.

Written by Ashima Goyal Siraj | New Delhi | Updated: June 13, 2018 7:17:21 pm
express recipe, food, recipe, jowar daliya upma, food recipes, daliya, veg daliya, upma, south indian food, indian express, indian express news Want to try Jowar Daliya Upma? Jowar is a high protein grain, making it a great choice for breakfast cereals.
Related News

Looking for something wholesome and nutritious to start your day? Add a healthy twist to your breakfast with this delicious Jowar Upma cooked with lots of veggies. Gluten-free and high in protein, jowar or sorghum is a great alternative for wheat in this popular breakfast dish.

Upma may find its origins in the South Indian cuisine but it is a popular breakfast dish all across the country. In fact, I was pleasantly surprised to see it as a breakfast option on one of my recent international flights too! Usually upma is made either with wheat semolina or daliya, which is commonly referred to as broken wheat.

In this recipe, instead of wheat daliya, I have used jowar daliya. While broken wheat is also healthy, jowar daliya or split sorghum is gluten free, rich in fibre and full of vitamins and minerals. With loads of veggies, this upma gives a nourishing start to the day. You can add as many or as little vegetables to the dish. Choose seasonal vegetables of your choice. This recipe is also great to hide not-so-popular vegetables, especially with picky eaters. I also added some bottle gourd in my mix.

Jowar is also a high protein grain, making it a great choice for breakfast cereals. I also use the flour to make gluten-free jowar rotis. As the awareness about gluten-free grains is increasing, more and more traditional millet crops are coming back in the market, providing us with healthier choices. Bajra, jowar, and ragi are the most popular Indian millets.

Many people think it is difficult to cook with millets but there are easy millet recipes like Veg Millet Pulao, where I use little millets instead of rice or this upma recipe, where I have substituted wheat daliya with jowar daliya.

Jowar Daliya Upma

Preparation: 10 mins | Cooking Time: 15 mins, serves two

Jowar Daliya Upma: With loads of veggies, this upma gives a nourishing start to the day.

Ingredients

1 cup — Jowar daliya (soaked for 30 mins)
1tbsp — Oil
A pinch — Asafoetida (hing)
2tsp — Mustard seeds (rai)
1 — Dried red chilli
8-10 — Curry leaves
1 — Green chilli, chopped
1 inch — Ginger, chopped
2 — Green onions, sliced
1 — Capsicum, chopped
½ cup — Bottle gourd (lauki), chopped
½ cup — Green peas, boiled
2 — Tomatoes, chopped
1 tsp — Turmeric powder
1 — Lime
Salt — To taste
Fresh coriander leaves — To garnish

Method

* Boil three cups of water in a deep pot. Drain the soaked jowar daliya and add salt to the boiling water. Mix, and let it cook on medium heat till the daliya is soft for about 10 minutes. The daliya will soak in most of the water and it will be a little wet and slushy.

* While the jowar is cooking, heat oil in a kadhai. Once the oil is hot add rai, hing, dried red chilli, and curry leaves. Sauté for a minute.

* Add the green chilli, ginger and onion. Mix well and cook for a minute.

* Next add bottle gourd, capsicum. Mix and cook for five minutes, till the vegetables start to soften.

* Add the boiled peas, tomatoes, turmeric and salt. Mix well and cook for a couple of minutes.

* Add the boiled jowar daliya and lime juice.

* Mix well and cook everything together for another minute.

* Garnish with fresh coriander and serve hot.

After working for six years as an engineer, I studied social policy and am now a full-time volunteer, serving children. Children are my first love. My other ‘first love’ is Food. Food is story-telling, its conversation, and it’s also service. Food nourishes our body, mind, and soul. Eating well doesn’t require fancy cooking, but it does require mindfulness and practice. Anybody can cook and everybody should cook! I blog about my adventures in the kitchen at My Weekend Kitchen

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now