Express Recipes: How to make Raw Mango Pickle without oil

Raw mango pickle recipe (Source: nishamdhulika.com)

Soon, market will be flooded with raw mangoes, and you will be tempted to make this tasty raw mango pickle. The best thing about this recipe is that it needs very less oil and has a long shelf life.

Ingredients

1 kg raw mangoes (5-6)

Less than 1/2 cup salt (100 grams)

2 tbsp fennel seeds

1 tbsp fenugreek seeds

1/2 cup vinegar

2 tbsp turmeric powder

2 tbsp red chilly powder

1/2 tsp asafoetida

Method

* Wash the mangoes thoroughly. When mangoes dry, remove the stalk of mangoes and cut the pulp in small chunks without peeling.

Remove the stalk of mangoes and cut the pulp in small chunks without peeling. (Source: nishamadhulika.com)

* Preheat a pan. Now add fenugreek seeds and fennel seeds into it and saute for a while so that there is no moisture in the spices. When spices are roasted, turn off the flame and take them out in a plate. Allow the spices to cool.

Preheat a pan. Now add fenugreek seeds and fennel seeds into it and saute for a while (Source: nishamadhulika.com)

* When spices get cooled, grind them coarsely. Now mix coarsely ground spices, salt, asafoetida, turmeric powder, red chilly powder and vinegar in the mango chunks and mix everything really well. Mango pickle is ready.

Now mix coarsely ground spices, salt, asafoetida, turmeric powder, red chilly powder and vinegar in the mango chunks and mix everything really well. (Source: nishamadhulika.com)

* After 1 week, this mango pickle will be ready to be consumed. Stir the pickle regularly with help of a spoon, really well

Suggestion:

* While making pickle, make sure the container to be used for making pickle should be washed with boiling water, dry it under sunlight or in microwave or oven. Make sure there is no moisture in it.

* Use a clean and dry spoon for taking out the pickle.

* There should not be any kind of moisture or dirt in the pickle, only then it will have a longer shelf life.

A homemaker in Noida, and passionate about cooking, Nisha Madhulika at 54 started http://www.nishamadhulika.com in 2007. She started her YouTube channel in mid 2011. She is known for making recipes with easily available ingredients. She has posted more than 1100 videos on her channel so far. She is one of the most popular chefs online and was recently featured in YouTube Top Chefs coffee table book.

