Express Recipes: How to make Mexican Scrambled eggs

Mexican Scrambled eggs recipe (Source: Ashima Goyal Siraj)

“Rhere are few things as magnificent as scrambled eggs, pure and simple, perfectly cooked and perfectly seasoned.” – James Beard

When perfectly cooked and seasoned scrambled eggs are on a bed of crispy tortillas and crunchy vegetables, they make a complete meal. This Mexican scrambled eggs dish is a staple Sunday brunch at our home. It’s a perfect recipe to redress the leftover chapatis or paranthas. I like how I can taste different textures in the dish — soft scrambled eggs, crunchy vegetables and crispy chapati/tortillas.

Mexican Scrambled eggs

Preparation Time: 10 mins| Cooking Time: 10 mins| Serves 2

Ingredients

2 leftover chapatis/ plain parantha/ tortilla

1 green capsicum, cut into strips

1 red chilli, chopped

1 red onion, cut into strips

3 large eggs, whisked

1 tsp cumin seeds

Salt to taste

Red chilli flakes to taste

Coarse black pepper to taste

1 tsp chopped fresh chives

3 tbsp oil

Method

* Cut the chapati (or paratha or tortilla) into this strips. Just roll them up and cut with your kitchen scissors.

* Heat one tbsp oil in a frying pan. Once the oil is hot, add the chapati strips into hot oil. Fry the strips for a few minutes until they are crisp. Remove into a serving platter.

* In the same pan, add 1 tbsp oil more. Once the oil is hot, add the cumin seeds. When the seeds start to crackle, add the chopped chillies, onions and capsicum.

* Season with salt. Sauté the vegetables for a few minutes till the capsicum just starts to soften.

* You can add more vegetables of your choice. Red and yellow capsicums, tomatoes and spring onions also go very well with the recipe. If you are using tomatoes, deseed them and add them a little after the onions and capsicums.

* Remove the vegetables on top of the crispy chapati bed.

* Last, add one more tbsp oil to same hot oily pan to prepare your perfect plain scrambled eggs. Add the whisked eggs and salt and pepper to the oil. Scramble and move the eggs around the pan till they are cooked to your liking. I like them cooked well and dry.

* Add the scrambled eggs to the top of your vegetable and crispy chapati bed. Sprinkle some red chilli flakes and fresh chives.

* Mix it all up and enjoy a sumptuous meal.

* You can also add a side of spicy beans (Mexican chilli) to make it even more of a meal.

