Express Recipes: How to make Khandvi in 4 easy steps

Khandvi Recipe (Source: Nita Mehta)

Light on stomach and absolutely delicious, Khandvi can be a perfect option for your breakfast or evening snack.

Khandvi

Serves 6-8

Ingredients

½ cup gram flour (besan)

1¾ cups butter milk (mix ¾ cup curd with 1 cup water)

¼ tsp turmeric (haldi), ¼ tsp cumin (jeera) powder

½ tsp coriander powder

a pinch asafoetida (hing) , 1 tsp salt, ½ tsp sugar

1 big (12”) thali or tray – greased with oil on the back side

a flat bottom katori – grease the bottom

PASTE

½ “ piece ginger, 1-2 green chillies

TEMPERING

1½ tbsp oil, ½ tsp mustard seeds (rai), 2-3 green chillies

few coriander leaves, few curry leaves

FILLING

2-3 tbsp freshly grated coconut

Method

* Mix besan with buttermilk in a flat dish till smooth. Microwave uncovered for 4 minutes. Stir. Add all other ingredients and ginger green chilli paste and microwave for 4 min. Stir nicely and microwave for 2 minutes.

* Spread mixture thinly on the back of a greased tray or kitchen platform while it is hot. Immediately level it with the back of a katori which is greased well.

* Cut into 1½-2” wide strips and 7 inches long. Sprinkle coconut. Roll each strip to get small cylinders.

* Mix all ingredients of tempering and microwave for 3 minutes. Pour on the khandvi.

Serve, it’s ready. Yum!

Nita Mehta is a celebrated chef and has penned over 600 books. Her book cover a multitude of cuisines from around the world. 450 of her books have been on the best-seller list, and in the short span of a few years she has sold over 7.5 million books. Several of her books have also won International Awards. She has conducted cooking classes in USA, UK, Canada and several other countries, and appeared on many TV channels in cookery shows.

