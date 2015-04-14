Express Recipes: How about Paneer Pulao for lunch today?

Paneer Pulao recipe (Source: nishamadhulika.com)

You don’t need great cooking skills to make this one. You just need some basmati rice, green peas, paneer to churn out this very yummy and simple pulao preparation.

Ingredients

Basmati rice – 1 cup (200 grams)

Paneer – 200 grams

Green peas – 1/2 cup

Ghee – 2-3 tbsp

Green coriander – 2-3 tbsp (finely chopped)

Ginger paste – 1 tsp

Salt – more than 1 tsp (or as per taste)

Cumin seeds – 1/2 tsp

Brown cardamom – 2

Cinnamon stick – 1/2 inc

Clove – 3-4

Black pepper – 8-10

Lemon – 1

Method

* Wash rice and soak them for 1/2 hour. Cook rice.

* Dice paneer in square chunks. Take some ghee in a pan and heat sufficiently. When oil is moderately hot, put paneer chunks in pan for frying. Keep flipping them from time to time until they turn golden brown in color. Take out the chunks once fried.

* Coarsely ground clove, black pepper, cardamom (peeled) and cinnamon stick. Add cumin seeds and coarsely grounded spices in leftover ghee in wok and saute for few minutes. Add ginger paste and saute for few minutes.

* Now add green peas, stir all ingredients for 1 minute. Cover and cook the peas for 1-2 minutes.

* Now add boiled rice, fried paneer chunks and salt into it and mix all ingredients really well. Also add lemon juice and mix again nicely. Turn off the flame and take out pulao in a plate.

* Paneer pulao is ready, garnish it with green coriander leaves and serve it with curd, chutney or pickle.

A homemaker in Noida, and passionate about cooking, Nisha Madhulika at 54 started http://www.nishamadhulika.com in 2007. She started her YouTube channel in mid 2011. She is known for making recipes with easily available ingredients. She has posted more than 1100 videos on her channel so far. She is one of the most popular chefs online and was recently featured in YouTube Top Chefs coffee table book.

