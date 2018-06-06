Express recipes: Try this home-made potato fries recipe to satiate your after-office hunger

Home-made potato fries are much healthier options as compared to fries bought from restaurants. Home-made potato fries are much healthier options as compared to fries bought from restaurants.

Summer vacation has started and it is time for picnics, play-dates, and get-togethers. Imagine a kids’ party without fries. These roasted red potato fries are crisp, delicious, and much healthier as compared to fries bought from restaurants or the frozen packets one can find in a supermarket!

If I had my way, I would switch white potato fries to sweet potato fries, but well you can’t win every war. So it is best to choose your battles. We have been spoilt with potato fries and nothing else would do. I have to confess that I can’t do away with fries but can make sure I cook them at home with healthier red potato and with the skin on! Furthermore, I roast them in the oven grill with just a drizzle of oil instead of deep-frying in a pot full of oil. In case you don’t have an oven, you can even roast them in a pan on stove top with little oil.

I flavoured these fries with dried curry leaves, salt, cumin, and a little chaat masala and served them with my extra special coriander chutney with gathiya! You can change the seasoning as you wish — add a little pav-bhaji masala or red chili powder or you can even do some Italian mix with dried oregano and basil or give it a Mexican twist with some spicy fajita or taco seasoning and serve with guacamole. Since you are making them from scratch, you have the control over it all!

Home-made Potato Fries

Ingredients

Prep Time: 10 mins | Cook Time: 15 mins Serve 4

10 Red potatoes

2 tsp — Olive oil

8-10 dried curry leaves, crushed

2 tsp — Cumin powder

Salt, to taste

2 tsp — Chaat masala

Method

* Turn on the grill of your oven.

* Wash and pat dry the red potatoes.

* Cut them into wedges or sticks.

* In a big bowl, whisk together oil, crushed curry leaves, cumin, and salt.

* Add the potato wedges to the bowl and toss to coat.

* Spread them on a baking tray and grill for 10-15 minutes. Take them out and turn them over after about 5-7 minutes.

* Serve with ketchup, chutney, or any other dip.

