Express recipes: Trying to eat healthy? Whip up this Classic Rocket Leaves Salad

This Classic Rocket Leaves Salad is a great detoxifying salad recipe. It is light and quick to make. Just combine rocket leaves (also known as arugula leaves in English and Tara Mira in Hindi) and parmesan in a bowl, and season with olive oil, lemon juice and some salt and pepper. The lemon dressing cuts the slight bitter and peppery flavour of the rocket leaf. I have also added some pomegranate seeds to the salad. I love the juicy sweetness they add to the salad bites.

While in this recipe, I just let the rocket leaves shine with a little parmesan shavings and pomegranate seeds. But they also combine well with sweet fruits like this watermelon and arugula salad or an arugula salad with apples and pears. Rocket or Arugula leaves are amongst the healthiest of green vegetables. They have a rich nutritional profile with high fibre content, antioxidants and antiviral, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory effects.

They are a part of the cancer-fighting cruciferous vegetable family. Cruciferous vegetables have been shown to inhibit the development of cancer cells in many organs, protect cells from DNA damage and inactivate carcinogens. So generously add rocket leaves to your salads. Here are some more salad ideas with rocket leaves.

Ingredients:

Prep Time: 10 mins | Cook Time: 0 | Serves 2

1/3 cup – Parmesan cheese, shaved or crumbled

1 tbsp – Olive oil

1 tbsp – Lemon juice

Salt, to taste

Black Pepper, to taste

Optional Toppings:

Pomegranate Kernels

Sunflower seeds

Method:

* Wash and dry the rocket leaves to remove all water. Either use a salad spinner or pat dry with a kitchen towel.

* Place the leaves in a big bowl. Directly squeeze the lemon juice on top of the leaves. Add the olive oil, salt, and pepper. Toss everything well.

* Add the parmesan shavings. You can use an everyday peeler knife to shave off thin pieces of parmesan from the block.

* The classic rocket leaves salad is ready! Add some optional toppings like pomegranate kernels and/or seeds.

*Serve immediately. The leaves become soggy if left in dressing for too long. You can make the dressing separately ahead of time and drizzle it in the salad just before serving!

