Express recipes: Need a nutritious breakfast option? Try the Cauliflower bread

Cauliflower breads have been the “talk-of-the-town” in the gluten-free world since some time now. For a long time, I couldn’t really believe that cauliflower breads are without any flower. We have been using it as a filling since long in our parathas but a bread, made entirely of cauliflower? I had to try it.

It took some attempts to get the perfect recipe to make crispy slices of bread that can be enjoyed with butter just like regular breads. And now, having mastered the recipe for the basic cauliflower bread, I use it often to make toasts, burgers, and also cauliflower pizzas.

Did you know, just like rocket leaves cauliflower is part of the cancer-fighting cruciferous vegetable family? It is super healthy but cauliflower doesn’t really enjoy a very good reputation with children. When I was a kid, my mom always had to add some potatoes to the simple cauliflower vegetable fry so that I will at least have some but in this simple bread recipe, you can add any seasoning to enhance the flavour.

Also after having made the cauliflower bread, you can grate some cheese on top, return it to the oven and make cheesy cauliflower crisps!

Prep: 10 mins | Cook Time: 30 mins | Makes around 8-10 slices

Ingredients:

2 cups – Cauliflower florets, remove the thick stems

1 – Egg

¼ cup – Regular processed cheese, grated

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Optional seasoning:

Dried Italian herbs

Method:

* Blanch the cauliflower florets. Drain and let them air dry.

* Preheat oven to 220ºC. Prepare a baking tray by lining with parchment paper.

* Grate the florets in a processor. They should be like small semolina or sooji.

* Place the grated cauliflower in a muslin cloth and wring it hard to squeeze as much water out as possible.

* Put it back in the food processor, add in grated cheese, salt, pepper, any other seasoning that you want, and break in the egg. Mix on medium speed for about 30 seconds to a minute until well combined.

* Take small portions and spread them on the baking sheet in small rounds or squares, as you may like. Spread them thin, so that they can get crisp.

* Bake for ten mins. Flip and bake for another ten minutes till they are golden. To make them very crisp, you can also pan fry them just before serving. Ready!

There are two tricks to a good cauliflower bread: You need to get as much water out as possible from the grated cauliflower and spread them thin, just about half a cm.

