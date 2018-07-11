Express recipe: Whip up nutritious stir-fry rice noodles in no time

Stir fry is a very healthy meal. (Source: Getty Images) Stir fry is a very healthy meal. (Source: Getty Images)

Stir-fry is a great way of combining grains and vegetables. If you choose a lot of different types of vegetables, you can have one dish that is complete in carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins, and minerals. Since kids love noodles, this recipe is a tasty way to incorporate all the nutrients. In this stir-fry noodle recipe, I have used rice noodles instead of regular wheat noodles.

Most regular wheat noodles are made largely of refined all-purpose flour (or maida) which is only starch. If you can find, use whole-wheat noodles, or other varieties of gluten-free noodles made with millets like buckwheat or soybean. The grain, however, can be anything. You can use pasta, or noodles, or rice.

For vegetables, chose a variety of seasonal vegetables. The more colourful the mix, the more beautiful as well nutritious the dish is. In this recipe, I have used a mix of red, yellow, and green peppers, broccoli, spring onion, carrots, and leek.

Ingredients

Stir-Fry rice noodles

Prep Time: 10 mins | Cook Time: 20 mins | Serves 4

2tbsp olive oil

1tsp sesame seeds

2 cloves of garlic

1 cup broccoli florets

2 carrots

2-3 spring onions

1 leek

1 cup mixed peppers

1tbsp rice vinegar

Salt, to taste

Black Pepper, to taste

200gms rice noodles

Method

* Cut the remaining vegetables into thin slices.

* Heat olive oil in a broad pan. Once the oil is hot, add garlic and sesame seeds and sauté for a minute. This will flavour the oil.

* Next add in vegetables that take longer to cook like the broccoli florets and carrots. Sauté for two minutes.

* Now add the leek, spring onions, and al the peppers. Mix well and cook for just about 5 minutes. We want the vegetables to retain their crispiness.

* Drizzle vinegar and season with salt and pepper.

* Bring around eight cups of water to boil in a deep pot and add the noodles with some salt. Cook the noodles according to packet instructions. Normally rice noodles just take 8-10 minutes. Once the noodles are cooked, drain and add them directly to the vegetables in the pan.

* Mix well and adjust the seasoning.

* Serve hot.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd